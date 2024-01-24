34 Products To Solve Age-Old Household Struggles In 2024

1. Washable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your trusty Swiffer WetJet or similar mops so you can kick wasteful and pricey disposable pads to the curb. They even pick up more gunk, so you'll wonder why you haven't been using these the whole time.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce waste with disposable pads and I was pleasantly surprised by these. This photo [on the right] was AFTER I cleaned the floor with the disposable pad! I was able to get a super clean floor, spots were easier to clean up, and it didn’t sound like it was scratching my floors. This was easy to use, didn’t use more cleaner then the disposable pads, and got my floor cleaner. Definitely gonna buy more if the two I got ever wear out." —Riley
Get them from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in three pack sizes) and get a version for Swiffer Sweepers here.
2. The perfect tomato-slicing knife, which over 4,000 people love. Notoriously difficult-to-slice fruits are no match for this wonder.
3. Super-convenient shower curtain clips to put an end to those small (and not-so-small) bathroom floor floods once and for all this year.
4. A life-changing automatic bleach toilet cleaning system for anyone who'd really like to not clean the toilet themselves in 2024 or ever again. Once installed, this wonder sends cleaner into the bowl every time you flush!
5. A roll-up dish rack that's so much more than a dish rack. It'll save you a ridiculous amount of counter space, both during cooking and cleanup, since you can use it to dry dishes, thaw meat, and strain veggies, or even as just another place to put cutting boards and dishes during meal prep. And when you're done, you can just roll it up and put it under the sink!
6. DampRid moisture absorber, which comes in handy little tubs and is perfect for anyone who always assumed that icky, humid smell was just something they were going to have to live with in their home. Nope, you plus this trusty product are the superhero duo your sticky bathroom has been waiting for.
7. Downright genius LED light-blocking stickers to take the annoying lights on all your household gadgets from wayyyyy too bright to *just right*. These are for anyone who's ever stared with loathing at their clock in the middle of the night, wishing they could somehow reprogram it to be less bright and obnoxious.
8. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled-up ball. This is the year you start doing laundry like a pro.
9. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners that'll actually keep your fitted sheet in place ONCE 👏 AND 👏 FOR 👏 ALL in 2024. Really.
10. The TubShroom, aka a possibly magical drain protector that over 86,000 (!!!!!!!) people depend on to make the process of cleaning their nasty, clogged-up drain as easy and un-gag-worthy as possible.
11. Keurig-cleaning cups that can be used with any Keurig single-cup machine, eliminating any residue from old batches and helping you brew your best-tasting coffee yet this year.
12. An easy wood-repairing marker and wax stick set if your 2024 resolution is to fix up your home, but you'd like to use as little effort as possible (mood). With these, you can fill in and cover those pesky scratches without spending time and money on fully repairing and replacing an old fave piece of furniture.
13. An efficient blind cleaner brush that recognizes how tough it is to reach those crevices — it really does. But letting all that dust sit there would just be (window)sill-y.
14. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are — get this — pretty miraculous. As in, they might actually prevent you from killing your plants this year. All ya gotta do is stick a couple in the soil.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 24 spikes from Amazon for $4.40, and get a version for orchids here.