    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Products To Solve Age-Old Household Struggles In 2024

    Leave smelly garbage disposals, scrubbing toilets, and tangled-up bedsheets behind in 2023.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Washable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your trusty Swiffer WetJet or similar mops so you can kick wasteful and pricey disposable pads to the curb. They even pick up more gunk, so you'll wonder why you haven't been using these the whole time.

    A reviewer holding up their Swiffer with the green pad on the bottom
    A reviewer's used pad looking very dirty and having collected lots of dust
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone.

    Promising review: "I wanted to reduce waste with disposable pads and I was pleasantly surprised by these. This photo [on the right] was AFTER I cleaned the floor with the disposable pad! I was able to get a super clean floor, spots were easier to clean up, and it didn’t sound like it was scratching my floors. This was easy to use, didn’t use more cleaner then the disposable pads, and got my floor cleaner. Definitely gonna buy more if the two I got ever wear out." —Riley

    Get them from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in three pack sizes) and get a version for Swiffer Sweepers here.

    2. The perfect tomato-slicing knife, which over 4,000 people love. Notoriously difficult-to-slice fruits are no match for this wonder.

    serrated knife with cut tomatoes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best knife ever. I could not cook without this knife. Not just for tomatoes. I use it as a paring knife and for most tasks that don't require a chef's knife. It's extremely sharp. I just bought two more since I lost my original one and never want to be without it." —Bita B.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.60.

    3. Super-convenient shower curtain clips to put an end to those small (and not-so-small) bathroom floor floods once and for all this year.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got these to hold our shower curtain in the camper. The curtain on our camper shower is just barely wide enough, so water would leak out. Not anymore!!! They blend in, so they look great. Just slide the curtain in and go — no more clean-up after your shower. Wish I had discovered these years ago." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.99.

    4. A life-changing automatic bleach toilet cleaning system for anyone who'd really like to not clean the toilet themselves in 2024 or ever again. Once installed, this wonder sends cleaner into the bowl every time you flush!

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet&#x27;s internal tubes
    amazon.com

    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "Life changing! OK, the headline may be a little overly dramatic but solving little aggravations can often have a huge impact on daily life. I don't know what has happened to our water supply, but in recent years we have been experiencing more and more algae in both our faucet aerators and in the toilets. It is so bad that the toilets have to be cleaned every 3–4 days or otherwise get a really gross dose of that nasty black stuff. Oddly, each of our three toilets have a different problem, either dripping down the sides of the bowl, black spots all over, or a nasty ring around the water in the bottom. This device solves all those problems and then some! First, it is the perfect design for this. The bleach is injected down the sides of the bowl where the problem originates. It goes slowly as the tank refills and gives it a good shot. It is very easy to install and the design prevents bleach from being wasted dissolving in the tank and damaging anything. Frankly this should be a standard part of toilets as it is so effective. I have waited a month to be sure that it worked, and it has done so with absolute flying colors! The toilets are *perfectly clean* with absolutely *no algae* and as the name suggests — sparkling. I wholeheartedly recommend this product — it is worth every penny. Having this nasty continual problem solved so well is one of those things that truly make daily life better!" —Fred Raimer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.59.

    5. A roll-up dish rack that's so much more than a dish rack. It'll save you a ridiculous amount of counter space, both during cooking and cleanup, since you can use it to dry dishes, thaw meat, and strain veggies, or even as just another place to put cutting boards and dishes during meal prep. And when you're done, you can just roll it up and put it under the sink!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "How did I ever get along without this thing? We were looking for a way to dry dishes without taking up counter space with a dedicated drying rack. I decided to give this little contraption a try, and boy, am I glad I did. It is incredibly versatile and is a wonderful addition to our kitchen. So far I have used it for drying large items over the sink, filling a pot when the sink was already full, and as a counter trivet for a hot pan, and it performs beautifully in all these roles. The metal rods are strong and sturdy enough to hold heavy items, long enough to span our sink from several angles, and best of all, it rolls up for easy storage when not in use. All around a great kitchen tool, and I'll never be without one again." —T. Eicher

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).

    6. DampRid moisture absorber, which comes in handy little tubs and is perfect for anyone who always assumed that icky, humid smell was just something they were going to have to live with in their home. Nope, you plus this trusty product are the superhero duo your sticky bathroom has been waiting for.

    A tub of the product on a bathroom counter
    Amazon

    Each tub lasts up to 60 days and can be refilled with moisture-absorbing beads. It works best in small spaces like closets and bathrooms, and claims to help reduce allergens in the air, too!

    Promising review: "I live in an old apartment building with dampness in my hall closet and under the sink. I was amazed at how well these work — no more musty smell in my linens. The amount of moisture that was trapped in those little bins was unbelievable. I would highly recommend them! I wish I would’ve bought them sooner. I am not a fan of scented products, so after reading the reviews I knew right away unscented was the way to go!" —Liane

    Get a four-pack of the Pure Linen scent for $20.90, the Fresh Scent for $20.63, and the fragrance-free for $19.49, all from Amazon.

    7. Downright genius LED light-blocking stickers to take the annoying lights on all your household gadgets from wayyyyy too bright to *just right*. These are for anyone who's ever stared with loathing at their clock in the middle of the night, wishing they could somehow reprogram it to be less bright and obnoxious.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount, and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501

    Get a pack of over 100 stickers from Amazon for $1.49.

    8. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled-up ball. This is the year you start doing laundry like a pro.

    hands putting a sheet set with the white square devices hooked to the corners in a washer
    Amazon

    They're reusable, BPA-free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices, so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners that'll actually keep your fitted sheet in place ONCE 👏 AND 👏 FOR 👏 ALL in 2024. Really.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband turns a lot in his sleep and has always woken up with the fitted sheet halfway off his side of the bed. We bought these, and we have NEVER once had to adjust the sheet in the morning! These are amazing! They're the kind of thing you'll never know how you lived without before." —LinseyB

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors).

    10. The TubShroom, aka a possibly magical drain protector that over 86,000 (!!!!!!!) people depend on to make the process of cleaning their nasty, clogged-up drain as easy and un-gag-worthy as possible.

    TubShroom Hair Catcher / YouTube

    This thing collects all the icky loose hair neatly around it (at the bottom, so you can't see it when the TubShroom is in place), so all you have to do is wipe it off! It's super simple, yet so genius that some folks are about ready to make it their religion — read for yourself:

    Promising review: "The TubShroom is a life-changer. To market this simply as a revolutionary bathtub strainer is to degrade the perfection of the TubShroom. People often describe their life split into ages, from childhood to college, from marriage to the birth of their children, career growth to retirement. I see my life divided into two distinct periods centered on one singular event: the gloomy, pestilent dark ages before TubShroom, and all the glorious, magnificent days thereafter. No amount of glowing, favorable adjectives will ever do justice to the magnificence of the TubShroom. These are but feeble, limiting words, which by their very nature, cannot capture the richness, splendor, and transcendent power that is the TubShroom. The TubShroom is embodied enlightenment disguised as a humble implement to avoid bathtub clogs." —Zerubba U Levi

    Get it from Amazon for $12.68+ (available in six colors). If you don't have a sunken-in drain that can fit the TubShroom, Oxo makes a good universal drain protector you can get from Amazon for $11.99.

    11. Keurig-cleaning cups that can be used with any Keurig single-cup machine, eliminating any residue from old batches and helping you brew your best-tasting coffee yet this year.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "10 stars!! Pictures are worth 1,000 words, folks. I haven’t cleaned my Keurig in years...yes it’s nasty, but I guess I never really thought about it. As you can see from start to finish, the water was BLACK in the beginning; now it is CLEAR! I can’t wait to clean my Keurig every week (it’s too easy not to do it) plus enjoy tomorrow’s cup of joe :). Amazing product. Easy to use. No smell. I already bought two more boxes. 👍" —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $13.50.

    12. An easy wood-repairing marker and wax stick set if your 2024 resolution is to fix up your home, but you'd like to use as little effort as possible (mood). With these, you can fill in and cover those pesky scratches without spending time and money on fully repairing and replacing an old fave piece of furniture.

    amazon.com

    One reviewer even said it was perfect for filling in worn shoe soles!

    Promising review: "For $10, you can cover up so many scratches that you couldn't buy a house big enough to run out of ink. I've had this for just four hours, but I fixed a table that was scratched when I moved it, kitchen cabinets, chairs, a wine rack, and some hardwood flooring. It does a good job at covering the scratches to a point where you have to stare at a spot to notice it, but don't expect it to make your furniture look brand-new again. But for $10, you can make your furniture look reasonable! Would highly recommend to anyone who has pets who scratch the !@#$ out of their wood furniture." —Phaedrus

    Get six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener from Amazon for $7.99.

    13. An efficient blind cleaner brush that recognizes how tough it is to reach those crevices — it really does. But letting all that dust sit there would just be (window)sill-y.

    A hand using the three-pronged tool — with each part covered in microfiber — to reach in between blinds
    Amazon

    It comes with five microfiber sleeves!

    Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years, and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    14. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are — get this — pretty miraculous. As in, they might actually prevent you from killing your plants this year. All ya gotta do is stick a couple in the soil.

    reviewer's plant droopy before
    same plant much perkier 48 hours later
    www.amazon.com

    Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.

    Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria

    Get 24 spikes from Amazon for $4.40, and get a version for orchids here.

    15. An unscented, all-natural, and vegan stain remover stick that'll work stain-removing miracles even your go-to name-brand products can't.

    pile of the stain sticks
    Shady Creek Farm NC/Etsy

    This North Carolina-based small business specializes in sustainable cleaning products and home goods.

    Promising reviews: "Our kitty cat had an upset tummy, and on the first night we put out our brand-new white organic quilt, the cat threw up quite a bit on it. I had little faith on it working, but amazingly, my first try with it and IT WORKED 100%!!! I AM A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE! 😍" —michelemassoni

    "I had a stain on my favorite white T-shirt. I used a name brand and washed it twice. Still stained. Got this in the mail and gave it a go. Stain gone! Highly recommend!" —Jennifer Ruef

    Get it from Shady Creek Farm NC on Etsy for $5.

    16. Game-changing ceiling fan pulls, because apparently I'm not the only one who cannot for the life of me remember which cord controls the light and which controls the fan. Honestly, why don't they make all ceiling fans with these?!?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor (when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD

    Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in five colors).

    17. Double-sided carpet tape for anyone who is pretty much unable to step onto their favorite rug without slipping so much that it's like a full-on, Disney-movie-montage-worthy magic carpet ride. Your clumsy self can enter ~a whole new world~ with this stuff.

    reviewer&#x27;s rug on wood floor with a roll of the tape
    amazon.com

    If you're worried about damaging a delicate floor like wood, you could also use it to tape a nonskid pad to the bottom of the rug!

    Promising review: "Finally, a product that works!!!!! I have bought at least five other products trying to anchor my hallway runner to the floor, since it slides everywhere on the laminate flooring. This tape is finally what worked. I will definitely buy it again for any future needs!" —LB

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    18. The Thaw Claw, a handy tool you can attach to the bottom of your sink to keep packages of food in place while you thaw them underwater — because yes, you did forget to take that steak out of the freezer, even though you were reminded a number of times. ~Meat~ the product that'll help you thaw your protein in under half an hour, up to seven times (!!!) faster than usual.

    Amazon

    Thaw Claw is a Black-owned business that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!

    Promising review: "At first this looked gimmicky, but I saw a need for something like this. I use vacuum bags to freeze my meat, and with our schedules, thawing out our meal for that evening often includes placing the frozen block in water to thaw in a reasonable time. Without this item, I was left to put a heavy pot or iron skillet on top to keep it submerged to speed the thawing process. This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object — 'That’s not safe; the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels, and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7

    Learn more about safe food-thawing methods here.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).

    19. An actually kind of FUN (!?) magnetic stud finder for anyone who struggles to find the perfect spot to hang things on their walls. The cute little indicator knob will click and pop up once it's over a stud. Now, if only finding studs on dating apps would be this easy this year — amirite, folks???

    hand using the small round tool with red knob against a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe it. We live in a 1919 old house with plaster and lathe walls. It has always been a struggle to find the studs. None of the electronic stud finders work. Or none that I bought anyway. Saw this on Amazon and thought I would take a chance at that price. This thing is SOOOOO simple and easy to use. As soon as I got it out of the package, I was finding studs all over my home. It's awesome; buy it." —Bicyclist

    Get one in a random color from Amazon for $11.50.

    20. A creative and customizable cord- and router-concealing box made from vintage books to hide your eyesore of a router and tangles of wires in the most ~highbrow~ of ways.

    amazon.com

    It's from a small business based in Utah!

    Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since day one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. The customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this, but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 14 sizes and 15 colors or a custom color).

    21. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading, so it's time to cue a rom-com makeover montage for your beat-up cabinet doors.

    amazon.com

    Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this polish!

    Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article, read the reviews, and looked at the images posted by reviewers. I figured why not. Our house is about 20-years-old, and things are starting to just look worn. Add kids and a dog to the house, and you have plenty of scratched-up or water-stained wood. This is magic in a bottle! The wood was trashed, but now it looks brand-new." —ByteMe

    Get it from Amazon for $9.62.

    22. A clean/dirty dishwasher magnet that's so simple yet game-changing, because apparently shouting, "HEY, ARE THESE DISHES CLEAN OR DIRTY," is a common refrain in other people's homes too. It won't be this year!!!

    The white octagonal magnet that reads &quot;CLEAN&quot; in black block letters when turned one way and &quot;DIRTY&quot; the other
    Amazon

    Literally a daily conversation while I was quarantining with my family.

    Promising review: "Such an easy (and attractive) fix for such a dumb problem. I love it." —Megan T.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.58.

    23. A sheet of oh-so-clever window film for anyone who's tired of having to choose between privacy and letting natural light in their home during the day. Not only will it give you the privacy you've been desperate for (hello, walking around in your undies in the middle of the day), but it'll also project a cool prism effect when the sun hits it just right.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Life changing. I LOVE THIS STUFF. We live on a cul-de-sac in a rental house with no overhead lighting. Our master bedroom window faces our front lawn. In the past, we have basically always had the blinds drawn, because we are so physically close to our neighbors, and we don't want anyone seeing in. Since we have no overhead lighting, this meant that our bedroom was always dark/poorly lit. We installed this, and now we enjoy being in our room. It's brighter, it's gorgeous, it's fun, and it was so inexpensive. No one wants to put a bunch of money into a rental! If you're on the fence, get it." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    24. A mold and mildew stain remover for grout sure to make you wanna take before and after pics so you can tile all your friends about how it finally restored your bathroom to the sparkly clean it had when you first moved in.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would give this stuff 10 stars if I could! We had mold in the bathroom. I’d tried so many things, but they barely worked. Then I saw an ad for this on Facebook and decided to give it a try. Wonder of wonders, I could see it working in just a few hours. Directions say to leave it on about six hours, and when I came back it was almost completely gone. I gave it another application the following day. Mold is gone. YAY!!!! Already ordered more because I won’t be without it. 😁" —Trudy Marsh-parham

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    25. Ingenious double shower hooks that'll allow you to swap out just your curtain or just your liner without having to basically dismantle your whole shower setup every time. Let's leave the shower curtain struggles to the Bates Motel, shall we?

    Amazon, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has and loves these. Check out her full shower hook review (#3).

    Promising review: "Where have these hooks been all my life?! They make removing the shower curtain liner for washing SO much easier. The quality is great, and they actually glide across the bar." —CASEINPOINT

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).

    26. An amazing stainless-steel bar over 14,000 people swear by for getting all kinds of kitchen smells off their hands. You use it just like you would a bar of real soap, and odor molecules bind with the steel molecules to leave your hands stink-free!

    the soap-shaped bar next to fish and onions
    Amazon

    It never needs to be replaced, and some people even say it works under their arms for busting B.O.! Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this bar.

    Promising review: "Nobody likes smelly hands from working in the kitchen, and I have a volunteer job that involves working with animals that eat mouse and quail. There is nothing like the smell of mouse on your hand when you're trying to eat lunch. I originally got one of these because it's safe to use in a zoo facility since it's just steel, not something involving harsh chemicals that could harm the animals. It's been working very well. Once I had success, I bought more for people who often cook with garlic, onions, meat, etc. I highly recommend this product!" —CamilleElise

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.30.

    27. Wet & Forget shower spray, which'll seriously cut down the time you spend cleaning your bathroom this year *and* eliminate even the most stubborn stains. True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight, and rinse it the next morning to reveal a cleaning miracle. It works so well that you only need to use it once a week!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in two scents).

    28. A leather cleaner to buy when every other method you've tried has come so close, yet ~sofa~ from getting the stains out of your beloved leather couch (or jacket, or purse, or office chair...).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this on my natural leather couch and wow! The results were amazing. This couch looks better than it did when I bought it new. Some reviews said the smell is bad, but it smells just like any other cleaner that doesn't have added fragrance. As soon as the solution dried, which took about 10 minutes, the smell was completely gone. I highly recommend this product if you have natural leather that you need cleaned." —Amanda Coffee

    Get it from Amazon for $16.10+ (available in three sizes).

    29. A handy-dandy tool that'll allow you to easily measure corners and curves instead of struggling, dropping the tape, cursing, and starting all over like you usually do. Perfect for all those home improvement projects you *finally* wanna get to this year.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've done a lot of work over the years where I had to measure up to a wall, cabinet or other structure. It always meant guessing how much to add to the measurement to get a tight fit. I saw this in a YouTube video about handy new tools and was amazed at the concept and simplicity. I immediately ordered one. I was in the process of adding a base shoe to finish out some work I was doing with my kitchen cabinets. When I used it according to the included instructions, I got the exact measurement I needed and the trim piece I cut fit exactly. Great tool!" —Howard A. Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.