Grown-Up Life Is Intimidating, But These 29 Products Will Help Make It Easier

Promising review: "This pressure cooker is my new best friend. Gone are the frantic mornings trying to throw things in the crock pot and gone are the 'I'm too tired to make dinner — let's eat out' evenings. Even after a long day, we are able to throw some frozen chicken and a sauce in the Instant Pot and have dinner in hardly any time at all. We use this to make pulled pork, chili colorado, chicken verde in a flash. My favorite use is for cooking dry beans. No soaking overnight and then simmering all day. I can cook perfectly tender and delicious beans in about an hour and meanwhile prepare other ingredients, or surf the internet, or do whatever. I love that you don't have to babysit the pressure cooker and the presets are a huge help. The cooker lets you know with a chime when it is properly closed and when the lid is opened. This made me feel better about cooking with pressure — it won't let you start it if the lid isn't secured correctly. The safety features are good and have some built in redundancy, which is not a bad thing. I know I haven't even begun to use it to it's full potential, but given we use this 2–3 times a week, I'm sure we'll be trying a lot of new recipes." —phantomdeity

Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).