Grown-Up Life Is Intimidating, But These 29 Products Will Help Make It Easier

1. A super smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated. It can detect when you take a sip and will blink if it's been 30–40 minutes since your last gulp, ensuring that you have some H2O at least once an hour. The stretchy band fits around most vessels, so just pop it on your favorite bottle and start actually remembering to drink plenty of water.
It has a six-month (!!!) battery life! Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal. Definitely worth trying!" —Hope S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven designs).
2. A genius meal planning pad to help with one of adult life's biggest challenges — actually figuring out what to eat and what you need to make it. It lets you map out your munchies for every day of the week, make your shopping list as you go, then tear off the list when you're ready to hit the store! Having everything mapped out ahead of time (even if it's just a plan to order pizza) will save you stress when mealtime arrives.
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge! My very organized mom swears by these. They're made by a small biz that's all about pretty planners.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five designs).
3. A clever two-tier standing desk converter so you don't have to get a whole new desk to make your work station more ergonomic and get yourself off your booty for more of the day. This bb has plenty of room for all your tech and is adjustable, so you can just lower it back down when you do wanna sit. TL;DR: it's the MVP of WFH, and TBH I will stop with the acronyms now.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Just buy it! Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought. Great price. Would highly recommend." —halaly
Get it from Amazon for $114.99+ (available in six sizes/styles and three colors).
4. An incredibly helpful blind spot mirror that'll quite simply help you be a better, safer driver and *seriously* step up your parallel parking game. No more avoiding those tricky parking spots!
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!
Promising review: "I got this on a whim that it would improve my driving experience, and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews, and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up; it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four shapes and in multipacks).
5. The cult-fave Instant Pot Duo, a programmable wonder that can serve as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, and rice cooker. All you have to do is toss in your ingredients and hit a button, and this baby will take it from there, so get ready to do all your cooking in it (or rather, let it do all your cooking for you). What were you saying about not having time to cook???
Check out BuzzFeed's full Instant Pot review.
Promising review: "This pressure cooker is my new best friend. Gone are the frantic mornings trying to throw things in the crock pot and gone are the 'I'm too tired to make dinner — let's eat out' evenings. Even after a long day, we are able to throw some frozen chicken and a sauce in the Instant Pot and have dinner in hardly any time at all. We use this to make pulled pork, chili colorado, chicken verde in a flash. My favorite use is for cooking dry beans. No soaking overnight and then simmering all day. I can cook perfectly tender and delicious beans in about an hour and meanwhile prepare other ingredients, or surf the internet, or do whatever. I love that you don't have to babysit the pressure cooker and the presets are a huge help. The cooker lets you know with a chime when it is properly closed and when the lid is opened. This made me feel better about cooking with pressure — it won't let you start it if the lid isn't secured correctly. The safety features are good and have some built in redundancy, which is not a bad thing. I know I haven't even begun to use it to it's full potential, but given we use this 2–3 times a week, I'm sure we'll be trying a lot of new recipes." —phantomdeity
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A snazzy weekly pill organizer that puts all other pill organizers to shame, and doesn't look like the ones your grandparents use. This features seven portable pods, each one with a.m. and p.m. sides, that can be securely stored on a magnetic base *and* have super convenient silicone lids that you can pop pills right through! There's even a compatible app to help you remember your meds.
It's made by a small business founded by a husband-and-wife team.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old-lady pill box...and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one day's worth of pills, set it on my counter, and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four colors).
7. Or a genius device you can stick right on your (or your kid's or pet's) pill bottle so you never have to doubt whether you took your medicine or not. Plus, they're reusable, so you can peel 'em off and stick them on new bottles when you get refills!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
8. A popular color-shifting, plug-in mushroom night-light, because yes, night-lights can be for grown-ups too — especially when they're the type of decor that shows everyone what a ~fungi~ you are.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day. It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished!
Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in nine other styles).
10. A miraculous automatic bleach toilet-cleaning system that'll actually *eliminate* a regular chore from your to-do list completely. Once installed, it sends cleaner into the bowl every time you flush, so your toilet will basically clean itself!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I installed a new toilet in my house a little while ago. It would get filthy quickly and I'd have to clean and scrub it every 3–4 days. I clean it once every week–10 days now just because, but I don't need to; it's still spotless. Easy to install, though you may need to adjust the fill level in the tank. I replaced the first cartridge just last week [mid-November], installed in mid-August." —GCH
Get it from Amazon for $11.29.
11. A shirt-folding board, because maybe Sheldon Cooper was on to something. With this, you'll be able to take your clothes out of the laundry and fold them quickly and well, instead of just haphazardly and halfheartedly like usual. This also might actually make it *fun* and get your tees and other garments folded so well that they'll take up less space.
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
12. Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals to help save your plants from your over- or under-watering tendencies. The crystals absorb water and release later when needed, reducing how often you need to water your leafy bbs yourself — so just mix with the soil of your indoor or outdoor plants to help them not only survive but thrive!
Promising review: "These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." —Amazon Customer
Get a bag from Amazon for $12.23.
13. A set of stackable, airtight glass meal prep containers that are microwave-, oven-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe so they will be truly convenient for all your food prepping, packing, and of course eating. A set of this quality and Pinterest-level prettiness might be what finally motivates you to actually start preparing your weekly meals ahead of time — and the price tag isn't bad, either!
Promising review: "These are spectacular!!! They are airtight so the week's food I do for lunches and such stay fresh for the whole week. They are strong and very durable. The four-part latching system ensures your food is completely sealed. The seal ring is removable for easy cleaning. The nice pop-top vent allows food to cool if packed in hot. Once cool, close pop-top and stick in the fridge. Husband is rough on things including his lunch box and so far these are holding up so nice!! Many others I have tried have been broken in a matter of days. I love these!!!" —Deborah
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.99+ (available with one, two, or thr