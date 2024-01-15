34 Products With Before And Afters That'll Wow Even The Pickiest Shoppers

Promising review: "I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well. I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen

Get it from Amazon for $9.05.