34 Products With Before And Afters That'll Wow Even The Pickiest Shoppers

1. A trio of power scrubber brushes you can attach your drill and instantly create a super-powered deep-cleaning device.
These are from a New York-based small business!
Promising review: "These brushes are freaking fantastic. I tried them on a portion of my shower and bathroom floor tiles and grout. I immediately had to do the rest because it made the cleaner sections look dirty. I also tried it on the side of my fridge that is next to my stove top. It did a pretty good job there as well at removing grease and stains. The only downside is that it made me enjoy cleaning!" —Eric T. Ma
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors, each with a different stiffness/purpose).
2. A clever velvet slip cover set in case you'd like to get a new couch without actually, uh, getting a new couch. Forget paying for reupholstering or all new furniture — this stretchy wonder can cover up damage *and* give your space a whole new look.
The set comes with a couch/armchair cover plus one to three cushion covers (depending on selected size).
Promising review: "I have three cats and bought this to protect my new couch. The fabric is buttery soft and has good stretch. It fit my couch perfectly and looked great in my living room. The cover was easy to put on and I've used a lint roller to clean fur off of it. I haven't washed it yet and will update my review once I do. Overall, for the price, this couch cover was good quality and a great deal. I highly recommend it, especially for pet owners." —L.H.
Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
3. CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!
Promising review: "I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well. I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen
Get it from Amazon for $9.05.
4. An endlessly reusable, nonadhesive hair remover roller you can just glide over your furniture to suck up the seemingly impossible amounts of fuzz your beloved fur baby deposits on a daily basis. Yes, you can now wear black pants and have company over — maybe even both at the same time! — without having to break out the pain-in-the-butt sticky lint roller.
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
5. An easily portable (and even packable!) handheld steamer to save you trips to the cleaners and keep your favorite shirt looking like the day you bought it. "Hopelessly" wrinkled clothes may not be so hopeless after all.
Promising review: "This is the best clothes steamer I've seen. This thing works great getting wrinkles out of my dress shirts and slacks and refreshes clothes in between trips to the dry cleaner. Just that alone will pay for itself in no time." —M.I.U.W. 104
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
6. An amazing callus remover gel if you're interested in taking your tootsies into the new year with a Mia Thermopolis-level makeover. Just give 'em a nice soak in hot water, dry off, and apply this miracle stuff, and let it sit for 5–10 minutes. Rinse it off, and finish with your go-to foot scrubber tool, then prepare to be left with (basically) whole new feet.
Promising review: "Used for the first time today. Other reviews suggested wearing gloves, and I don’t have any, so I just tied a plastic bag over my hand, worked fine for me. My feet were terrible, flaky and caked with dead skin. So I soaked my feet for 10 minutes, applied the gel, let that sit for five minutes, soaked feet again, and used a foot scraper thingy. I’m happy with the results. I can’t wait to not have those lines on the bottom of my feet." —Esineda
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Or a giant foot file for an even faster way to get those crusty tootsies ready for their close-up.
This miracle worker has got over 13,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This thing is pretty amazing. I was skeptical for sure, since I've tried all kinds of lotions, balms, and stone-based products, none of which helped my heels whatsoever. I've worn socks to bed for years, because if I don't the sheets hardly last a week before they have holes rubbed through them. My wife ordered this thing that looks like a mini cheese grater, LOL, and after two minutes — two minutes!! — of rubbing it on my heel, it's a complete 180. I never would've believed it until I tried it myself. This is well worth double what it costs." —LBK
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
8. A leave-in curl conditioning and detangling spray designed for kids, but that'll be a savior for your adult hair, too. No more torturing your curls with a brush that refuses to go through knots and dreading washing your hair because of it!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
9. Nyx matte finish setting spray, an amazingly affordable spritz that over 71,000 people swear by for seriously locking in their look. I'm talking all dang day, people!!!
It's cruelty-free!!!
Promising review: "This is the first time I've ever used a setting spray, but it was my daughter's graduation and 99 degrees outside. I sat outside for three hours in the heat! We went out to dinner and to the store before I finally got home to take off my makeup. I was a little shinier than before I left, but very happy with this spray!" —Jess Y.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.68 (available in six versions).
10. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are — get this — pretty miraculous. As in, they'll actually prevent you from killing your plants for once in your life. All ya gotta do is stick a couple in the soil.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 24 spikes from Amazon for $2.79, and get a version for orchids here.
11. An amazing leather and suede cleaning brush for anyone who, à la Alexis Rose, walks through life in really nice shoes — but sometimes walks straight into a puddle.
The brush actually has four parts — a soft bristle side and a hard bristle side, plus curved edges to tackle even the hard-to-reach parts of your suede goods.
Promising review: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought for sure they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered ruined for several years and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. I was so impressed. It's absolutely worth getting and trying for yourself! Scuff marks take a bit more time to improve, but they do look better after brushing them." —Gaby Scott
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
12. Bio Oil, an amazing vitamin A and E formula that over 75,000 people swear by for working skincare miracles, from fading scars to smoothing and moisturizing. Basically, it's the secret ingredient your self-care routine has been missing.
Promising review: "I have eczema and I'm constantly trying to find basic skincare than I can use regularly. I have some really bad mosquito bite scars from last summer and some issues with hyperpigmentation, not to mention scarring from eczema outbreaks throughout the years. I saw this reviewed online and decided to give it a try, even though every other product they recommended for skincare was a bust for me. Not this! It smelled like it was going to be too strong and the consistency felt like it was just going to sit on my skin, so I was shocked when my skin drank it in and I had no irritation at all. Even better, after about two months I started noticing some fading and my skin texture felt better. Now it's been about four months and I'm a believer. I'm still on my first bottle (it seems like I've needed to use less over time or something), but I'm considering sizing up with my next purchase, just so I can drench myself in it daily...I'm only kind of exaggerating. It's actually gentle enough for my face and I can't even use Cetaphil on my face (I use very gentle face wash and moisturizer). I hope it becomes your new go-to skin treatment too!" —MissMaria82
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).
13. A super-affordable rust stain remover to miraculously banish even the nastiest, most impossible stains with zero scrubbing. Because, sing it with me, "I don't want no scrubbing!"
Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on Iron Out rust stain remover spray.
Promising review: "It WORKS!! Since my husband and I moved into our home two years ago, the hard-water stains in our shower drove me bananas! I tried everything from bleach to all-natural remedies. Nothing worked. Stumbled upon some before and after photos for this product and had to try. Especially for the price! The photos I posted were with minimal scrubbing. The product does all the hard work!!" —Julie Dufour
Get it from Amazon for