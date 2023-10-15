33 Pretty Products That Are Also So Practical You Can’t *Not* Get Them

1. A tear-off daily self-care calendar illustrated with pretty plants and room for to-dos, yes — but also more important stuff like what you're gonna eat, self-care plans, affirmations, and what you're thankful for. There's even a space for reflection at the end of the day! Lovely.
It's made by a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99.
2. Bestselling wireless Bluetooth earbuds ideal if you're looking for a great quality wireless headphone option you won't panic about losing on the subway. Some people even say these under-$30 picks are *better* than AirPods.
They are also waterproof and come in a rechargeable case! You can get up to 10 hours of play time with one charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in four colors).
3. Tonymoly Magic Food Strawberry Mushroom Sugar Scrub, aka a cutie patootie facial scrub that claims to exfoliate, moisturize, and have the texture of a strawberry smoothie. With ingredients that read like a grocery list — strawberry seeds, mushroom extract, and sugar — it'll be like a feast for your face!
Promising review: "New favorite scrub! Dudes, it's got real strawberry seeds. The fine sugar and the thick glycerin texture make this a very gentle scrub that leaves your skin moisturized. I'm sure those seeds don't really add to the exfoliating, but come on, proper seeds, it's too cute. I can see myself using this up fairly quickly, as it's the first thing I reach for when my skin feels dull or flaky. The smell is heavy and sweet, like strawberry syrup, but doesn't linger on skin after rinsing." —autumn
Get it from Amazon for $16.50.
4. A luxe at-home bartender kit that'll radiate such Mad Men vibes from your shelf, your guests will be relieved when you simply start making them a drink without breaking out into "Zou Bisou Bisou."
It comes with a stand, tongs, spoon, jigger, corkscrew, muddler, strainer, shaker, and two pourers, plus access to an online recipe catalog.
Promising review: "This bar kit is perfect for the budding mixologist in your life! My husband loves the pour spouts and says they make him feel like a real bartender, while I love muddling and building my drinks in a glass! This set gleams and has attracted a few compliments already, and it's so fun showing off with friends to make drinks. Highly recommend!!" —Jessica Armes
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in four colors and with a mahogany or bamboo stand).
5. Super sweet and tiny macaron boxes ideal for storing mini treasures like change or dainty baubles. If, like me, you're a sucker for cute faux food, these belong on your dresser ASAP.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A cropped corduroy shacket because EVERYONE needs an easy fall layer they can peel off and pop on throughout the day in transitional temps. Not only will this bb not ruin your outfit, it'll make it.
7. A set of super-fine pens perfect for bullet journaling, color-coding, and giving your endless lists a little more ~pizzazz~.
Promising reviews: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
"These really don’t bleed/show too badly through college-ruled or lined paper (or regular printer paper), and I LOVE them for schoolwork. They've made my life so much easier and prettier! They glide much more easily than regular pens. I also love that they seem to never dry out despite the fact that I’ve been using them for at least two weeks now and have left the most-used black marker open for several long periods already. I've come back to still find plenty of ink and no change in the writing ability. I think these are great-quality pens and definitely worth the purchase." —NATTYLIGHT
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99.
8. Plus a set of pastel highlighters to make your notes as ~aesthetically pleasing~ but also as easily legible as possible. If you'll excuse me, my textbook is in its Lover era.
Promising review: "My obsession with these highlighters can not be understated. The pastel shades are ridiculously cute, and pretty. The thickness and shape of the body makes for a unique in-hand experience. The thick tip that leaks a heavy stream of ink as I drag it across a meaningful sentence or two sends a delightful tingle down my spine. It usually comes after I let out a little squeal of joy at a sentence that was so good only a highlighter would suffice to record the memory of when we first meet. #nerdproblems." —Xena Grace
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A chic coffee cup holder because your mental health walks aren't quite so relaxing when you're trying to juggle your phone and precious beverage. And honestly, your Starbucks deserves to be escorted in such a luxurious fashion.
This cutie is from a Florida-based Etsy stop and beloved by BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord, who raves: "I love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $12.53+ (available in 40 designs and 18 colors).
10. A color-coded Cuisinart stainless-steel knife set to help amateur and expert chefs alike avoid cross-contamination and always reach for the right blade, so your meal prep will be a cut above the rest.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Note that the knives don't come with a holder like in the pic above, but you can also get a magnetic knife bar on Amazon if you want to display them like that reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light, because yes, night-lights can be for grown-ups too — especially when they're the type of decor that shows everyone what a ~fungi~ you are. It even has a sensor and will get brighter the darker the room is!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder with an adhesive back for easy mounting so you can get the cutest entryway basically ever, *plus* stop constantly losing your keys. Cirrus-ly, you need this.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
13. A minimal-chic time-marked water bottle to hold yourself accountable for getting your fluid intake but also look cute while doing it. Fill it up and polish it off at *least* twice a day (since experts now say we should drink more than 64 oz. per day) to live your best, most hydrated life.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).