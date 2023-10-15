33 Pretty Products That Are Also So Practical You Can’t *Not* Get Them

Promising reviews: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia



"These really don’t bleed/show too badly through college-ruled or lined paper (or regular printer paper), and I LOVE them for schoolwork. They've made my life so much easier and prettier! They glide much more easily than regular pens. I also love that they seem to never dry out despite the fact that I’ve been using them for at least two weeks now and have left the most-used black marker open for several long periods already. I've come back to still find plenty of ink and no change in the writing ability. I think these are great-quality pens and definitely worth the purchase." —NATTYLIGHT



