    28 Practical Things Worth Buying From Presidents' Day Sales

    The only thing more practical than these products = choosing to buy them *on sale*.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off so you can block out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.

    reviewer holding the open airpods case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

    Get them from Amazon for $189 (originally $249).

    2. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for up to 54% off for taking anyone's temperature in seconds without bothering them. You'd pay basically anything to keep your sick baby sound asleep.

    model using thermometer on child
    Amazon

    Don't forget to clip the 20% off coupon to get the full deal!

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Get it from Amazon for $18.38+ (originally $39.99; available in two colors).

    3. A drool-worthy 6.75-quart, cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch oven for $150 off, because you've been dreaming about slow cooking, baking, serving, and concocting all sorts of recipes in one of these for ages — oh, and of course just displaying it on your stove sounds incredible, too.

    matzo ball soup in the sea blue version
    Sur La Table

    Promising review: "I use it daily, it's the workhorse of my kitchen. Had it three or four years and it's clearly going to last me decades. Wasn't sure if I wanted a braising pan or another Dutch oven and then this solved my needs for both." —Katelin F.

    Get it from Sur La Table for $279.96 (originally $429.95; available in 13 colors).

    Shop more up to 50% off deals at Sur La Table here.

    4. A Britax 2-in-1 booster car seat for 20% off that'll grow with your kiddo *and* spare your wallet a major hit. This high-back booster seat is a five-point harness car seat that converts to a belt-positioning booster seat once your child is older.

    reviewer photo of the booster seat in their car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the hunt for a seat that I could quickly and easily install. With our previous high-back booster seat, I felt I could never get tight — as hard as I tried. This seat was a breeze to install: Quick, easy, and painless! And my kiddo approves of the comfort too! If you are looking for a seat that installs easily, is comfortable, and the straps are easy to adjust, look no further!" —Katherine Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $239.99 (originally $299.99; available in six colors).

    Check out the rest of the Britax car seats, strollers, and more on sale at Amazon here.

    5. Fan-fave Aerie undies on a 10 for $38 deal, because you know your current pairs are looking pretty darn threadbare. Most of the brand's undies are about $9, so that amounts to around 50 bucks of savings!

    model in navy floral undies
    Aerie

    Get the cheeky cotton pair above (usually $8.95/pair) here and shop all the undies here.

    6. An Alexa-compatible, self-charging Roomba robot vacuum for 37% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Get it from Amazon for $168.99 (originally $269.99).

    7. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $130 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    model making meatballs with mixer on counter
    Target

    It comes with flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip attachments.

    Promising review: "Get it! I’ve been wanting one of these for years and I finally pulled the trigger when they had a sale. I’ve used it for baking and for making our own ground meats using an attachment. We’ve started to clean up our diets and this definitely helps when we decide to make things from scratch rather than “ready to go” from stores. It looks beautiful on my countertop and I know will last for years to come. It’s well made!" —MamaKate

    Get it from Target for $319.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors).

    8. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for up to 40% off — the lowest price it's been! — that's perfect for at home or traveling. You can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords.

    The white charger pad laid out to charge a phone, watch, and AirPods
    amazon.com

    Reviewers compare this wonder to the almost-$150 Mophie charger and say it's just as good! (Though psst...the Mophie charger is also 50% off right now if you've been eyeing that).

    Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action. 

    Promising review: "Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price. I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself. In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim

    Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (originally $49.99; available in nine colors).

    9. A super chic wingback platform bed for 71% off, because you're not gonna settle for just having a bed frame (even though that puts you ahead of like half the guys on Tinder) — you want a bed frame that looks straight out of a magazine.

    the yellow bedframe
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered the queen size and I’m in love! It didn’t take along at all to put it together but pay attention to all the pictures and directions given especially with the wings that attach to the headboard. Very sturdy and the color is beautiful. Money well spent!" —Jay

    Get it from Wayfair for $187.99+ (originally $649.99+; available in sizes full–king and in five colors).

    Shop all of Wayfair's Presidents' Day sales here.

    10. A Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 40% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything and has attachments to reach hair in hard-to-reach areas! The suction power is so strong; it gets every grain of sand." —Ally C

    Get it from Amazon for $124.99 (originally $209.99). 

    11. Or a Bissell wet-dry vac and mop for 34% off because *cue singing angels* the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time will make you feel like a superhero. It even comes with two formulas of cleaner to use with it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was using an O’Cedar ring mop for a few years and always hated feeling like I was just going over my floors with dirty water. I was constantly changing the water and buying new mop heads (no way I was cleaning them in my washing machine). The step wringer finally broke, so it was time to make a decision on a new mop. I did my research and loved many of the features of this wet-dry vacuum. We live in Florida, so we track sand in and have cats that occasionally throw up on the floor. We have all LVP floors, and this works great. I was amazed at how much dirt came up when I thought my floors were clean. My two favorite features are the self-cleaning cycle of the mop head when you’re done and the fact that it’s cordless. It is definitely worth the investment. Snaps together easily and recharges quickly." —Jan

    Get it from Amazon for $269.99 (originally $411.99).

    12. A gorgeous large cup size Natori bra for up to 55% off that's flirty enough for special nights but also easy and comfy enough for every day.

    Nordstrom

    I'm personally a Natori bra stan — a couple colors of my favorite style are also on sale rn 👀.

    Promising review: "Perfect everyday bra! I absolutely love Natori bras, but this one is my favorite! It's super comfortable (for an underwire bra), perfect amount of padding (no push up padding which I like), and the straps are the perfect width. No digging into my shoulders. I now have black and neutral. Will keep my collection going. :)" —NinaSD

    Get it from Nordstrom for $32.97+ (originally $74; available in band sizes 32–38 and cup sizes DD–G).

    Check out Nordstrom's full winter sale here.

    13. An under-desk treadmill for 40% off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Remember to clip the $20 off coupon to get the full deal!

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed and I should have bought it earlier. I had a Costco treadmill but the thing took up way too much space. I got rid of it within a year. This walking pad is awesome, easy to maneuver, I love the remote control feature, the machine is quiet, it's very cost effective, and it's perfect for me and my lifestyle! When I have to do computer work, which is daily, I just hook my laptop to the big screen TV monitor and start walking. I feel like my brain works so much better when I'm moving instead of sitting still all day. Also, I don't have to crank up the volume on the big screen because the walking pad is quiet. We just had a huge snow storm and I got a lot of walking in because the walking pad is so darn convenient. I feel great and I'm happy I invested in the walking pad." —Michelle P. Simms

    Get it from Amazon for $179.96 (originally $299).

    14. A highly-rated down alternative mattress topper for 30% off so you can actually, you know, get some quality sleep for a change.

    model on the white mattress topper with text about breathable cotton thermoregulating material
    Amazon

    Make sure to clip the coupon to get the deal!

    Promising review: "WOW! This is the nicest mattress pad I’ve ever purchased! Very well made and very soft. I bought it for my guest bed and as soon as the bed was all put together, my cat jumped up and took a nap. He left quite a dent where he slept but it did return to normal afterward. This is a wonderful item which I would recommend to others. You will love it!" —Sally Griffith

    Get it from Amazon for $25.19+ (originally $35.99+; available in sizes twin–California king and in white or gray).

    15. Or if it's time for a full mattress upgrade, a Tuft & Needle mattress for 20% off. It's got a medium firmess, motion control so your tossing and turning partner won't disturb you too much, cooling gel, and a 100-night trial period.

    reviewer laying on the mattress
    Tuft & Needle

    Promising review: "I am so happy with my new mattress! I was a little worried because I’d never gotten a mattress in a box but the whole process was super easy a fun to watch it decompress. It’s true that it gets better with each night and not only am I sleeping more soundly, but even the dogs and my cat are sleeping in!" —Kellogg

    Get it from Tuft & Needle for $596+ (originally $745+; available in sizes twin–California king). 

    16. CND SolarOil for 20% off — it's a a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A manicurist used this product on me at a spa and told me she purchased from Amazon so I purchased it also. I am a cuticle picker/biter so this product is great for me! Keeps my cuticles from becoming dry and cracked which prevents me from picking :)" —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $7.92 (originally $9.90).

    17. A Samsung stainless-steel French door refrigerator with a freezer drawer and ice maker, and most importantly a large capacity to suit you and your fam's large appetite (or large seltzer obsession).

    the fridge opened up showing the inside
    Best Buy

    Promising review: "Delighted with this purchase. It is the quietest fridge I've ever owned, is spacious and user friendly. Love that it shows the temp of fridge and freezer on a digital display and that it has warning sounds if I forget to close it. The easily adjustable shelving inside is just amazing! And I love the big storage drawer that pulls out. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase." —summer68

    Get it from Best Buy for $999.99 (originally $1,979.99).

    Shop all the appliance deals up to 40% off at Best Buy here.

    18. An ergonomic office chair for 45% off, because let's face it, work from home warriors — that kitchen table chair just isn't cutting it. What's extra cool about this is that there's a pump on the side you can squeeze to inflate the back for more lumbar support!

    the ergonomic office chair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The comfort of this chair, OMG!!! From my back to my 🍑 to my head my arms, it's just unbelievably great. I can hear my arms exhale when I sit down lol..,the fact that there's a pump for the lumbar support is genius. I encountered a muscle spasm recently and that helped a whooooole lot. This is definitely a 10/10." —K.hutch

    Get it from Amazon for $152.99 (originally $279.99).

    19. A robe so fuzzy and luxe it's called the "Teddy Bear Robe" for 40% off, because it's time to replace the worn-out one you've had since college with a more grown-up version.

    fleece robes in blush and white
    Pottery Barn

    It's machine washable!

    Get it from Pottery Barn for $47 (originally $79; available in unisex sizes S–L and in two colors).

    Check out the rest of Pottery Barn's Presidents' Day deals up to 50% off here.

    20. An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for $40 off that'll turn your expensive laser appointments into affordable, at-home sessions. It's equipped with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal — get this — pain-free (even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Make sure to clip the coupon to get the deal!

    The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

    Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic. Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni

    "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $109.99).

    21. A washable rug for 50% off, should you finally be ready to face the fact that you're a klutz and replacing your rug every time you spill ramen simply isn't sustainable.

    a blue area rug under a desk
    Rugs. com

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with my rug. The price was great and it arrived quicker than I expected. The way it was packaged was impressive. I needed a rug to help the floor not seem as a cold in my studio shed apartment and this rug works perfectly! Easy to vacuum and I get a lot of compliments! Will definitely buy from them again and will recommend to others." —Pamela

    Get it from Rugs.com for $24+ (originally $48+; available in five shapes, 38 sizes, and 17 colors). 

    22. An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle for 30% off for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.

    an 18-ounce silicone stasher bag that&#x27;s half blue and half yellow holding slices of cucumber
    Amazon

    This bundle comes with one half gallon bag (64 fl. oz.), one Stand-Up Mid (56 fl. oz.), one sandwich bag (18 fl. oz.) and one snack bag (12 fl. oz.).

    Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

    Get it from Amazon for $48.48 (originally $68.96).

    And check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off on Amazon!

    23. A wooden desk for up to 75% off that's complete with drawers for storage and a classic, old-school feel that makes it seem like the perfect place to sit down to compose the next great American novel.

    the three-drawer walnut writing desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Another phenomenal Wayfair purchase! EXACTLY what I was looking for…a nice looking, simple workspace! Love it!!! Assembly instructions were great! Parts were all labeled the instructions were clear. Sooooo happy with my new desk!" —Rachel

    Get it from Wayfair for $129.99+ (originally $495; available in two colors).

    Shop all of Wayfair's Presidents' Day sales here.

    24. A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for 40% off so you can lounge about all over your home and never once have your 15 bajillionth stream of New Girl compromised.

    a reviewer photo of the wi-fi extender plugged in to a wall outlet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The router in my house is located on the third floor. It easily covers the main level as well as the second floor. Anything I have in the basement has very spotty coverage, including two security cameras. Adding this device was quick and has given me the coverage that both cameras are connected with a strong signal on its own network. Probably took me no more than 15 minutes to get it going." —W. Huber

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99). 

    25. A one-person, three-season tent for 60% off so you'll be prepared for all the awesome adventures you plan on taking this year without breaking the bank.

    Backcountry

    Promising review: "Great little tent at a nice price. I kayak camp in Florida and in January and February I need a small, warm tent. Furthermore, this tent is super stealth and I like that, especially because I camp alone sometimes. I don't want a neon tent that screams, hey look, I'm here! I would still use this tent in warmer weather because the door is a huge piece of mesh. Just open the rainfly door and roll it back. For a bivvy style tent this feels roomy. I think it's a great product. Nice aluminum poles. And bonus, it comes with a footprint that fits exactly to the shape of the tent. Well done, Mountainsmith!" —Renny B

    Get it from Backcountry for $71.60 (originally $179).

    Check out all of Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale deals here.

    26. A trio of Calpak suitcases for 30% off if you're in need of a trusty carry-on, medium-sized spinner, and checked bag for your next adventure.

    model with copper luggage set
    Calpak

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my new luggage. It’s stylish, durable, and comes with built-in locks. It’s Not nearly as heavy as I thought it would be based on my previous set." —Charmaine J. 

    Get the three-piece set from Calpak for $495 (originally $715; available in four colors). 

    27. A Dracula garlic mincer for 20% off (which you can also use for things like ginger and nuts, though those aren't as funny) if you wanna add some spoopy ~seasoning~ to your dishes year-round. Just pop in the garlic and twist to press, crush, and mice several cloves at a time!

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Make sure to clip the coupon to get the deal!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from good friend to best friend, but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $19.96 (originally $24.95).

    28. A Drybar products travel set for 30% off featuring a heat protectant mist, frizz control mist, and dry shampoo so you don't have to sacrifice great hair even when you're on the go and trying to only pack a carry-on.

    model holding box of three products
    Nordstrom

    Get it from Nordstrom for $23.10 (originally $33)

    Check out Nordstrom's full winter sale here.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.