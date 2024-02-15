28 Practical Things Worth Buying From Presidents' Day Sales

1. A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off so you can block out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.
2. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for up to 54% off for taking anyone's temperature in seconds without bothering them. You'd pay basically anything to keep your sick baby sound asleep.
3. A drool-worthy 6.75-quart, cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch oven for $150 off, because you've been dreaming about slow cooking, baking, serving, and concocting all sorts of recipes in one of these for ages — oh, and of course just displaying it on your stove sounds incredible, too.
4. A Britax 2-in-1 booster car seat for 20% off that'll grow with your kiddo *and* spare your wallet a major hit. This high-back booster seat is a five-point harness car seat that converts to a belt-positioning booster seat once your child is older.
5. Fan-fave Aerie undies on a 10 for $38 deal, because you know your current pairs are looking pretty darn threadbare. Most of the brand's undies are about $9, so that amounts to around 50 bucks of savings!
6. An Alexa-compatible, self-charging Roomba robot vacuum for 37% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
7. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $130 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
8. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for up to 40% off — the lowest price it's been! — that's perfect for at home or traveling. You can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords.
9. A super chic wingback platform bed for 71% off, because you're not gonna settle for just having a bed frame (even though that puts you ahead of like half the guys on Tinder) — you want a bed frame that looks straight out of a magazine.
10. A Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 40% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer.
11. Or a Bissell wet-dry vac and mop for 34% off because *cue singing angels* the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time will make you feel like a superhero. It even comes with two formulas of cleaner to use with it!
12. A gorgeous large cup size Natori bra for up to 55% off that's flirty enough for special nights but also easy and comfy enough for every day.
13. An under-desk treadmill for 40% off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
14. A highly-rated down alternative mattress topper for 30% off so you can actually, you know, get some quality sleep for a change.
15. Or if it's time for a full mattress upgrade, a Tuft & Needle mattress for 20% off. It's got a medium firmess, motion control so your tossing and turning partner won't disturb you too much, cooling gel, and a 100-night trial period.
16. CND SolarOil for 20% off — it's a a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!
17. A Samsung stainless-steel French door refrigerator with a freezer drawer and ice maker, and most importantly a large capacity to suit you and your fam's large appetite (or large seltzer obsession).
18. An ergonomic office chair for 45% off, because let's face it, work from home warriors — that kitchen table chair just isn't cutting it. What's extra cool about this is that there's a pump on the side you can squeeze to inflate the back for more lumbar support!
19. A robe so fuzzy and luxe it's called the "Teddy Bear Robe" for 40% off, because it's time to replace the worn-out one you've had since college with a more grown-up version.
20. An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for $40 off that'll turn your expensive laser appointments into affordable, at-home sessions. It's equipped with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal — get this — pain-free (even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required).
21. A washable rug for 50% off, should you finally be ready to face the fact that you're a klutz and replacing your rug every time you spill ramen simply isn't sustainable.
22. An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle for 30% off for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
23. A wooden desk for up to 75% off that's complete with drawers for storage and a classic, old-school feel that makes it seem like the perfect place to sit down to compose the next great American novel.
24. A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for 40% off so you can lounge about all over your home and never once have your 15 bajillionth stream of New Girl compromised.
25. A one-person, three-season tent for 60% off so you'll be prepared for all the awesome adventures you plan on taking this year without breaking the bank.
26. A trio of Calpak suitcases for 30% off if you're in need of a trusty carry-on, medium-sized spinner, and checked bag for your next adventure.
27. A Dracula garlic mincer for 20% off (which you can also use for things like ginger and nuts, though those aren't as funny) if you wanna add some spoopy ~seasoning~ to your dishes year-round. Just pop in the garlic and twist to press, crush, and mice several cloves at a time!
28. A Drybar products travel set for 30% off featuring a heat protectant mist, frizz control mist, and dry shampoo so you don't have to sacrifice great hair even when you're on the go and trying to only pack a carry-on.
