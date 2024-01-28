32 Things I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without To Try In 2024

1. A label maker, aka a new year organization companion that's not like the clunky versions of the past that are more trouble than they're worth. This bb works via Bluetooth and doesn't even need ink or toner! It connects to an app where you can choose from different label templates or make your own with different frames, fonts, and symbols. You may find yourself labeling everything you own, and I wouldn't blame you.
Since you're about to become obsessed with making cute labels, here's a refill if you need some more.
Promising reviews: "I love how easy it is to use! You can customize your labels how you please on their app, or you can use their lite mode, and with those you can do simple labels. I really like how easy a quick it is. I think I'm going to label EVERYTHING in my house! LOL." —Stephanie Lopez
"For anyone who is an organization junkie, like myself, this is a must have. Very simple to get started. The app that is required is very user friendly. No bells and whistles to distract you. It allows you to save label templates, which is good for labels you will need often. It comes with a starter roll of pre-cut label tape (12mm x 40mm). I recommend purchasing a roll of continuous label tape, as well." —Mandi
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A clever two-tier standing desk converter so you don't have to get a whole new desk to make your work station more ergonomic and get yourself off your booty for more of the day this year. This bb has plenty of room for all your tech and is adjustable, so you can just lower it back down when you do wanna sit. TL;DR, it's the MVP of WFH, and TBH I will stop with the acronyms now.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Just buy it! Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought. Great price. Would highly recommend." —halaly
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in seven sizes/styles and three colors).
3. Or an absolutely genius portable Worky station, aka basically a whole home office setup that folds up into a case so you can easily go from home to your S.O.'s to the office and back again and not forget a thing. Just plug it in to use the built-in adjustable LED light, two outlets, and USB-A and -C ports. It's got all kinds of compartments for your stuff *and* the inner lid is a magnetic dry erase board. Just wow.
It's made by a small business, and you can see it in action in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the many charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $126.99.
4. A super smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated (and you know that's been your resolution every year since, like, 2015). It can detect when you take a sip and will blink if it's been 30–40 minutes since your last gulp, ensuring that you have some H2O at least once an hour. The stretchy band fits around most vessels, so just pop it on your favorite bottle and start actually remembering to drink plenty of water.
It has a six-month (!!!) battery life! Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal. Definitely worth trying!" —Hope S.
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in six designs).
5. A trending milky "nail concealer" polish in a sheer, buildable neutral shade for a (literally and figuratively) polished but close-to-natural vibe that helps cover discoloration and even out nails. If less is more when it comes to your beauty routine and you're tired of going to salons, this'll change the game.
6. A truly genius two-sided travel cup so you never have to choose between water and iced coffee or different flavors of juice — or, *gasp*, schlep two different cups — ever again. If you continue to be in your beverage girlie era in 2024, you need this wonder to take full advantage.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six styles).
7. Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals to help save your plants from your over- or under-watering tendencies. The crystals absorb water and release later when needed, reducing how often you need to water your leafy bbs yourself — so just mix with the soil of your indoor or outdoor plants to help them live their best lives this year!
Promising review: "These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." —Amazon Customer
Get a bag from Amazon for $12.43.
8. A Cup Claw, aka the tool anyone who wears bras or swimsuits with padding has been fantasizing about. It's designed specifically for removing and replacing those pesky pads, so buh-bye to bunching that makes it look like you stuffed a mini burrito down your boobs.
It's made by a family-owned small business!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A head massager thingy that is so cheap, so simple...yet feels sooooooo good. Just trust me, you need this in your life.
My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
10. Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing, or power washing on your part. Just spritz this stuff on to remove moss, mildew, and algae stains, and let it sit and work its magic along with mother nature. With the help of wind and rain, it'll remove stains over the course of the next few weeks or months (depending on the type of stain) and then help *keep* your outdoor surfaces clear.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
11. A brightening SPF 30 moisturizer that won't 👏 leave 👏 a 👏 white 👏 cast 👏. It's made for all skin types, *without* parabens and *with* antioxidant vitamin C. (More like C ya in my daily routine this year, amirite??)
Bolden is a Black woman-owned small skincare biz!
Promising review: "I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." —Missy D
Get it from Amazon for $27.43.
12. A surprisingly effective sight word Bingo game if learning to read is *literally* on your kiddo's 2024 bingo card. This makes teaching kids basic words a heck of a lot more fun. Instead of numbers, you'll call out one of 46 common words for players to mark off and go for bingo. Don't be surprised if after a few rounds, kids start reading along with these words in their bedtime stories.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend. Once she's chosen her books for the week, she loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over. After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing. And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like 'them,' 'her,' 'go,' 'if' — small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." —Molly Harrington
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Cart-dividing grocery bags that not only divvy up your haul so checkout and unloading when you get home are effortless, but they can each hold up to 60 pounds and have straps long enough to be toted on your shoulder! Plus, each set comes with an insulated bag to keep groceries hot or cold and one bag with special pockets for fragile goodies like eggs and wine. Basically all your grocery bag struggles = solved.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I've been looking for. It fits all the shopping carts and you can detach them and take only one to tow all of the bags if you are shopping for smaller quantities. I've been using these for a few days now and I love it. I used to have a bunch of different bags in my trunk and it was very messy. With Lotus Bags, I can finally get rid of all the other bags and have these sitting nice and pretty in the trunk. The cooler bag is especially awesome to keep the items cool while shopping to transporting them home. The bags look very well made and sturdy." —JJ
Get them from Amazon for $44.99.
14. A pack of restorative wipes because no, your front door doesn't just have to look like that all year. These are designed to return outdoor surfaces (doors, mailboxes, lawn furniture) to their former glory, instead of looking like they've weathered all kinds of...well, weather. It's an easy way to give the first things that greet visitors a major glow-up.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $14.52.