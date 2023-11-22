23 Products Under $20 That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Options

Promising reviews: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this, and used it once and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha

"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

Get it from Amazon for $9.35.

