23 Products Under $20 That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Options

1. A terrific trio of lip sleeping masks boasting over 3,000 5-star ratings and a price tag less than half the cost of one tub of Laniege. Now that's a *chef's kiss* deal.
Promising review: "I breathe through my mouth when I sleep and I often wake up with super chapped lips. I love Laniege’s lip sleeping mask but, it gets pricy when used daily. This product is the most amazing alternative for it at a FRACTION of the price! Laniege is $24 for just one and this is less than $10 for three?! THREE? Omg take my money. Highly recommend! —Nikz
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six scent combinations).
2. A go-everywhere fanny pack complete with an adjustable strap, multiple pockets, and the ability to be worn in a trendy crossbody fashion. And yes, it could pass for a brand that rhymes with Blue Moo Melon.
Promising review: "I got this for work originally and now use it all the time! I didn’t realize it looks exactly like a Lululemon fanny pack that’s trending right now until someone complimented me on it! My best friend has the Lulu one and it does look exactly like it! The pockets on the inside and outside! It’s super spacious and I can fit a lot in it! Definitely worth it, if you don’t want to lug your purse around all day for errands!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $15.28+ (available in 44 colors).
3. A pack of beauty sponges that have over 10,000 5-star ratings...and you get SIX of them for half the cost of a single Beauty Blender. Hello to your best beauty routine ever without breaking the bank.
Promising reviews: "If you got here because of TikTok then just go ahead and add to cart. These babies are so much softer than the Real Techniques sponges and in my opinion better at blending than Beauty Blender." —Cassandre
"Saw this recommended from a TikTok makeup guru and never looked back. Was disappointed in the Beauty Blender’s quality and price and finally decided to make the switch. This product blends so well and doesn’t leave smudge strokes like how the Beauty Blender does. You get six sponges for the fraction of the price of a Beauty Blender! 5/5 would definitely recommend for the beauty babes!" —Michi Drinks Matcha
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A set of super-fine pens perfect for bullet journaling, color-coding, and giving your endless lists a little more ~pizzazz~. And the price is equally amazing...doing the math, it comes down to about 50 cents a pop!!!
They've got over 75,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings!!!
Promising review: "I am a big fan of Sharpie pens! Unfortunately, I keep losing them and I am now down to my last Sharpie pen. To me, these pens are the more affordable version of my beloved Sharpie pens — and they come in an assortment of colors!! So fun. Some of the lighter colors like pale yellow are very faint. But all 18 pens all work so I am very happy with this purchase." —Silver
"I'm a teacher and have been a Flair pen devotee for my entire career...until I found these pens. They're like a Flair, but with a finer point and smoother writing. They even feel better in your hand. I can't believe how great these pens are and they're less expensive than their Flair counterparts. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!" —L Tibbs
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
5. A collagen hair treatment over 28,000 people of all hair types love for making damaged strands look like new. Salon-worthy results for under $10? Don't mind if you do. And some people are even comparing the results to the cult-fave (and three times the cost) Olaplex treatment!
Promising reviews: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this, and used it once and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $9.35.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more.
6. A Nyx brow pencil you might wanna feast your eyes on if you love Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz but want to be better about your budget. While you shouldn't have to ~budge~ on great beauty products, you may not even be able to tell the difference if you switch to this pick that's less than half the price!
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product! —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.23+ (available in 12 shades).
7. A pack of denture cleaning tablets reviewers also love for cleaning out their fave drinking vessels — and you can get lit'rally 10 times as many for less than the cost of a pack of Bottle Bright. We love a budget hack as much as we love a multiuse product!!!
Promising review: "These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets." —Santo Esmeraldo
Get a pack of 126 from Amazon for $5.74 (or $5.45 with the Subscribe & Save option).
8. Microfiber makeup remover cloths capable of swiping off even the toughest products with just WATER (yup, you read that right). Oh, and did I mention that you can get FIVE for well less than half the price of one MakeUp Eraser???
As if that wasn't easy enough, these are also machine washable so you can use them again and again!
Promising reviews: "Amazing wash cloths! Work just as good if not better than the MakeUp Eraser cloth. Love how soft they are! Wash up great and all makeup washes out as well. All the different colors are nice too!" —Katrina
"Used this and started singing 'Do You Believe in Magic,' turns out a producer heard me, got a record deal, and now I’m a famous pop star. Ok not really but I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is, it really works like magic. Am I in an alternate dimension where waterproof eyeliner wipes off with ease? I don’t know, but it feels like it. Absolutely incredible. I actually use them for cleaning my face, fixing mess ups, and surprisingly they work for lip exfoliating. I even have one that’s just for my counters and it gets all the makeup and spots off like a magic eraser, no cleaning solution, just a slightly damp rag." —Shelly
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three color combinations).
9. A 20-pack of multisurface eraser sponges that may not be the name brand, but do not mess around when it comes to messes. Like in the pics below, I imagine the sponge saying (if sponges could talk, that is) "Ha! You call yourself PERMANENT marker? We'll see about that."
For about the same price, you could only get half as many Magic Erasers!
Promising review: "Overall, I am VERY IMPRESSED. For me, these hold up better than a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. They got stains out of my kitchen counter tops, out of my bathroom sink, and even cleaned the shower so well it looked like I had bleached the whole thing! Very happy and will continue to buy in the future. I've even given some to my family to convince them how great they are." —SierraH
Get 20 sponges from Amazon for $13.95 (or $13.25 with the Subscribe & Save option).
10. Soft, high-waisted leggings, which are ridiculously comfy — take it from the over 18,000 5-star reviews!!! They're sure to become your new go-to pair, and with a price tag under 20 bucks, their cost-per-wear will be close to $0.
Promising reviews: "Better quality than LuLaRoe. Fit perfect. They make your legs look smooth. They are a great deal and material is thick so they feel like leggings, not tights." —Priscilla
"Holy crap, these leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body. I'm 5'10" and I often find 'one size' to be too short, but these fit down to my ankle. The best part is, the top doesn't roll and they don't slide down. Keeping in mind I'm wearing them during winter, they also didn't make me sweat. I didn't want to take them off. I need to order a billion pairs, including a few to wear to bed." —Avery T
Get them from Amazon for $11.19+ (available in one size fits most for straight and plus sizes and in three styles, including one with pockets, and 21 colors and prints).
11. E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer, which reviewers say delivers expensive-quality (like *cough* Milk Hydro Grip), look-locking results for under 10 bucks. Because you deserve that makeup you worked so hard on to stay and slay TRULY all day.
E.l.f. is cruelty-free! ❤️
Promising reviews: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
"Tried this for the first time today, I’ve always had trouble with my makeup staying on and looking fresh all day. I just used this for the first time. I did my makeup this morning, ran several errands and went to a festival in Atlanta where it was extremely hot and humid. I just got home and my makeup looks like I just did it. So impressed!" —Taylor Poulin
Get it from Amazon for $10.
12. Or Coty Airspun loose face powder, a magical setting powder that over 79,000 people give 5 stars for sealing in their gorgeous looks and creating a super smooth effect. Some even compare it to Laura Mercier's $40 version!!!
Promising review: "I am totally blown away by this product! I've been using Laura Mercier's Translucent loose setting powder for about six months, and was dissatisfied with the fact that my skin appeared greasy/oily by the end of the work day. By 5 p.m., I have been wearing my makeup for about 10 hours. I also live in a warm climate and have oily skin. By the end of my work day using this powder, my face is still very matte! I am THRILLED! This way outperforms the Laura Mercier powder. I can't believe it. I'm never going back." —AlexisJulian
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five shades).