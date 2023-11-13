23 Things Under $10 To Make Being An Adult A Breeze

1. A snaking tool to free your drain of all the hair that's festering down there. When you were a kid, you thought being an adult meant getting to eat cake for lunch. Now, you know it means getting to eat cake for lunch *and* having to unclog your drain. Thankfully, this tool will do most of the nasty heavy lifting for you.
Promising review: "Works so well I might not eat for days. I live in an apartment complex and the maintenance people are pretty strict about not using drain cleaning chemicals but rather calling them to unclog a slow-draining bathtub or sink. However, I have pretty long hair and I'm certain that the maintenance people don't get paid well enough to go up against the horror that's been building up in my bathtub drain over the past several years. When I got the Vastar snake drain cleaner I went straight to work. No instructions needed, the concept is pretty simple: You grasp the tool with the end that's a handle, push the pointy end down the drain, and the jagged part catches on the nest of hair that's swirled its way around your plumbing. I didn't even get the thing 3 inches down before it was getting stuck on clumps of hair and built-up gunk. I gagged my way through getting all nausea-inducing blockage lurking in my bathtub's drainpipe. It's now clear to me why this is a three-pack...there was simply no way I was going to be cleaning off the plastic tool and reusing it. Very happy with this product, glad it comes in a pack." —K.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two lengths).
2. A popular color-shifting, plug-in mushroom night-light, because yes, night-lights can be for grown-ups too — especially when they're the type of decor that shows everyone what a ~fungi~ you are.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A clean/dirty dishwasher magnet that's so simple yet game-changing, because apparently shouting, "HEY, ARE THESE DISHES CLEAN OR DIRTY," doesn't need to be a constant refrain in your home.
4. A helpful as heck moisture meter you can just pop in the (indoor or outdoor) soil to determine whether it's time to water your leafy pals, for yet another tool in your "I won't kill it this time!!!" arsenal.
Promising review: "Who knew that one needs an accurate way to measure soil moisture levels? I saw a gardening expert using one of these, and it clicked. Earlier this summer I asked a friend why so many plants die so easily, and she said the number one problem is over-watering. Well, no more. I've only had this for a month, but my plants are looking perky and happy. So far this appears to be accurate, and I now feel more confident investing in more houseplants. Very easy to use, and no special care required." —empower7
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in three colors).
5. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, an awesome grease-buster that'll save you scrubbing and change the dishwashing game for good by making it — yes I'm gonna say it — fun!!!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this stuff! She says: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout instead of cooking. But as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas in, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Promising review: "Is it wrong that I wish this came with a holster for the spray gun? Seriously, I see a dirty dish and I want to pull it out, twirl the gun around my finger, and spray, just like in the wild, wild West. The soap is superior to any other; I even use it as a pre-wash for stains on my clothes. There's nothing it hasn't removed. The power wash sprayer is superior. It's easy to use, easy to whip out, soap stays soapy, and rinses clean. I don't feel like I'm wasting any or need to spray more. You can get in close and spray a cup; spray a little further back and you can hit a whole plate. I know it's sad to be this happy over something so simple, but it really does make a task that much easier, and that is appreciated. I will have a Power Wash spray bottle in the bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and pet area, because those are all the places I've carried it. Great product. The soap never fails, cuts through everything, gets rid of any greasy feeling on any material — pans, plastic, walls, and counters — and the spray is fun." —Sssshhhh
Get a spray bottle and a refill bottle from Amazon for $8.44 (or $8.02 with the Subscribe & Save option).
6. Hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free makeup brush-cleaning "shampoo" to have your beloved brushes (which are currently caked in powder) suds-enly looking like new. Washing your brushes is always one of those responsible person tasks you procrastinate, but this'll make it effortless.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Katastrophe
"After thorough, intensive scrubbing with dish soap, I thought I'd done an ok job on my brushes. FALSE! THIS! This magical, Hogwarts-crafted solution put any soap to shame. Minimal effort, wild results. I had no idea my brushes could go back to their original color. Best purchase ever." —AC
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (or $6.64 with the Subscribe & Save option).
7. Pus-absorbing, pimple-eliminating patches, since apparently, acne CONTINUES when you're an adult. Rude!!! Thankfully, over 13,000 people rely on these bbs to zap their zits faster than they ever thought possible.
I use these all the time personally, and they're my favorite brand of pimple patch that I've tried (and as a BuzzFeed Shopping editor, I've tried several). Check out my full Nexcare pimple patch review.
Promising review: "Okay, what is this sorcery?? I can't believe I never knew these existed. I seriously felt like a teenager again last weekend. Literally days after talking about how great my skin has been, this giant, painful, bulging zit was starting to form right in the middle of my chin. A week before my cousin's wedding, naturally. It was like it wouldn't stop growing, and spot treatment solution was doing absolutely nothing. It hurt so bad, and I couldn't help trying to pop it, but it refused. Then I heard about these. I placed one on my chin the second they arrived in the mail. After a few hours, I saw the white forming and I was curious and peeled it off. Then I put a fresh one on before bed, and come the next morning...HOLY COW, the entire dot of the patch was now a giant white blob. This zit was no joke. It's amazing how much fluid/pus had to get sucked out. Like I said, this is some magic. The zit completely went away within a day." —Heather R. Weather
Get a box of 36 from Amazon for $7.70+ (available in two sizes).
8. An incredibly helpful blind spot mirror that'll quite simply help you be a better, safer driver and *seriously* step up your parallel parking game. No more avoiding those tricky parking spots!
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!
Promising review: "I got this on a whim that it would improve my driving experience, and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews, and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up; it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes).
9. A squishtastic cleaning putty, because apparently, adults aren't supposed to have crumbs and dust from last month lurking in their keyboards? Sounds fake but OK. Just push this onto the hard-to-clean area (it also works wonders on car vents), then squish it back into a blob and back into the container, and it's ready to be used again! Or, you could just play with it, you do you.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
10. A genius meal planning pad to help with one of adult life's biggest challenges — actually figuring out what to eat and what you need to make it. It lets you map out your munchies for every day of the week, make your shopping list as you go, then tear off the list when you're ready to hit the store!
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge. My mom uses these and loves them!
It's made by a small biz that's all about pretty planners.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in five designs).
11. A simple yet effective "Please put me down" toilet seat sticker for anyone who always forgets despite being reminded by their S.O./roomates/family members approximately eight zillion times a week. Now said reminder will be conveniently right in front of your...uh, nose!
This Tampa, Florida-based small biz specializes in cute and practical household decals!
Promising review: "Great product! I love that the seller added a handwritten note. Awesome personal touch, and the sticker went on perfectly. It’s been there for over a week now and it still looks the same as it did when I first put it on. 10/10 highly recommend!!" —Ansley Blake
Get it from EmmasCraze on Etsy for $5.50 (available in two styles).
12. An incredible natural stain remover that refuses to half-ass its tasks. It won't settle for just preventing a stain from being noticeable — it'll make you question whether the stain was ever really there to begin with or if ~it was all an illusion~. Whatever you stained your work pants with this time — whether it's food, dirt, or bodily fluids — this stuff is up to the task.
Promising reviews: "My son came home from daycare with dark red/purple stains on his clothing. They had hours to set into the fabric. We sprayed Puracy on the stains (see picture of them soaking) and let it sit overnight. The next morning we washed the shirt as usual. The next picture is my son wearing the shirt…stains 100% gone. I am in disbelief. This product is amazing!" —Will
"I don't normally write product reviews because there are always multiple products that do the same thing and it usually boils down to personal preference. This is different. This is one of a kind. I only wish I knew about this before I threw away the many pieces of clothing that got permanently stained with grease. This is hands down the best thing I've bought in the past 5 years. It's magic." —Dima Alghazzy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. An amazing leather- and suede-cleaning brush because you're not middle school you anymore — no more walking around with mud stains on thy Uggs.
The brush actually has four parts — a soft bristle side and a hard bristle side, plus curved edges to tackle even the hard-to-reach parts of your suede goods.
Promising reviews: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought for sure they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered ruined for several years and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. I was so impressed. It's absolutely worth getting and trying for yourself! Scuff marks take a bit more time to improve, but they do look better after brushing them." —Gaby Scott
"I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic. I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
14. A handy-dandy dish squeegee sure to make anyone who has ever done dishes and touched icky leftover food or struggled to clean up a spill say, "Why didn't I buy this sooner?!?!" One side is curved so it works on bowls as well as plates, and it can clean up sinks and countertops just as easily as it can dishes.
I make a lot of orzo pasta, and anyone else who does knows those suckers really like to stick to the sides and bottom of the pot. This product is PERFECT for scraping those stubborn grains out. It feels so much less gross than a sponge, since your hand stays farther away from whatever you're cleaning and it doesn't just sit there wet and festering after you use it. You can rinse it off and toss it in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING. We live in a studio apartment with a small kitchenette. Our sink likes to spray everywhere, and we don't have a garbage disposal. This product is not only is fantastic at scraping food off of our plates (so it doesn't go down the drain), but it helps to squeegee the countertop when water has sprayed everywhere!!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.