23 Things Under $10 To Make Being An Adult A Breeze

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this stuff! She says: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout instead of cooking. But as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas in, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

Promising review: "Is it wrong that I wish this came with a holster for the spray gun? Seriously, I see a dirty dish and I want to pull it out, twirl the gun around my finger, and spray, just like in the wild, wild West. The soap is superior to any other; I even use it as a pre-wash for stains on my clothes. There's nothing it hasn't removed. The power wash sprayer is superior. It's easy to use, easy to whip out, soap stays soapy, and rinses clean. I don't feel like I'm wasting any or need to spray more. You can get in close and spray a cup; spray a little further back and you can hit a whole plate. I know it's sad to be this happy over something so simple, but it really does make a task that much easier, and that is appreciated. I will have a Power Wash spray bottle in the bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and pet area, because those are all the places I've carried it. Great product. The soap never fails, cuts through everything, gets rid of any greasy feeling on any material — pans, plastic, walls, and counters — and the spray is fun." —Sssshhhh

Get a spray bottle and a refill bottle from Amazon for $8.44 (or $8.02 with the Subscribe & Save option).