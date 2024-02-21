41 Genius Home Items That Make A Big Impact

1. A Baseboard Buddy, aka a tool with an extendable (up to 4 feet!) handle and a flexible head ideal for getting into the weirdly-shaped nooks and crannies of your constantly dust-collecting baseboards. Reaching or bending over to clean? Far too much work, and now a thing of the past.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A squishy, memory foam kitchen mat because washing dishes is enough of a pain without your tootsies literally starting to hurt from your hard kitchen floor. Added bonus, there are lots of cute design options 😍.
Promising review: "It took me forever to find a good mat, and I’m so happy I found this one! The color and pattern are nice. It’s comfy to stand on while I’m prepping and cooking; it’s definitely reduced my fatigue and knee pain by a ton. Firm but cushiony. ... It’s really easy to clean, and looks great still after a few months of use! We have a very active kitchen, and it’s been through a lot so far, and survived unscathed, so I’m looking forward to a long life from it. I’ll probably buy a longer one to go on the other side of the kitchen!" —Cora Baker
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors/patterns).
3. A clever Bread Buddy dispenser — you just pop the original bread bag inside, then pull the bag down to dispense your slices sans smushing. This also helps keep your sandwich staple fresher and allows you to save space by storing loaves vertically!
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in four styles).
4. Museum Gel, aka a residue-free gel designed to secure treasured trinkets like glass and crystal pieces to your shelves. This stuff'll hold your collectibles in place through earthquakes and mischievous cat attacks alike.
Plus, people who sell jewelry like rings and want to balance them on a surface for photos also swear by this!
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around. This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $11.46.
5. A candle warmer lamp that serves so many fabulous purposes at once — it makes for chic decor, lets you enjoy candles without striking a match or having any open flame, and may even allow your luxe candles to last longer than burning 'em the normal way!
Promising review: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both. One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base. Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." —Scott Rarden
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in 10 styles).
6. A clear toy blocker because your kiddos, doggos, and cattos — your cute housemates of any kind — loooooove to lose things under your appliances and then get sad about it. No more with these discreet problem-solvers!
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners so much time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).
7. A twist-bottom flower vase designed to make the process of changing the water and trimming the stems on those flowers your sweet S.O. brought you way easier (and actually get you to do it so your bouquet lasts longer). Twist the bottom to drain water or remove it entirely to trim!
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
It's made by a small biz!
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
8. Light-blocking velvet curtains so you can rest easy knowing your room looks stylish, and also literally rest easy because your room is nice and dark and therefore ideal for napping.
Promising reviews: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkle out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
"These curtains are perfect! The texture looks very high end, but for a great price! Was afraid they might have too much of a velvety appearance — not at all. Texture is like a muted softness. Not completely blackout, but I suffer from chronic migraines and these (with apartment blinds) make my room very dark." —KWLFF
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ per panel (available in five lengths, 19 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets).
9. An ingenious cutlery cleaning brush to scrub both sides of utensils with one swipe. It's easy to grip and IDK about you, but anything that makes dishwashing suck a tiny bit less is a win to me.
Promising review: "This is the best invention ever! It's hard getting all the food and stuck on debris between the slots/tines of a fork down to the root, even after just eating and needing to clean them off before hand washing or putting the silverware in the dishwasher. Before, I was having to use a toothbrush and it was a pain to hold the silverware and the toothbrush kept slipping with soap/detergent on the utensils/silverware. Easy firm grip with the scrubber and the tines get clean as a whistle and you can easily handwash or put in the dishwasher for washing without worrying that there is dried-on or caked-on food. I will be ordering more for gifts for wedding showers and/or housewarming gifts." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.87.
10. A truly genius ice tray that does it all — makes and stores cubes, dispenses ice without you having to touch the 🥶 or reach for a scoop, AND can even be packed up and used as an ice pack in your cooler! Beyond clever.
Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!). Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles so you can give your bathroom a major makeover without major effort and $$$. You can also use 'em to decorate stairs and furniture!
Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine
Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $13.32+ (available in two patterns and three sizes).
12. A cute but practical fruit and veggie hammock that's a win-win because it'll save space in your kitchen *and* let your produce lounge in style. 😎
It comes with four hooks for hanging, and it's from a San Diego-based small business specializing in macramé goods!
Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $28.90+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).