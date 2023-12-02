23 Gifts For Moms That'll Probably Make Them Laugh Out Loud

1. A cheeky mug that'll put all your siblings' gifts (and your siblings themselves) to shame.
Promising review: "I didn't purchase this, but my son did. He wanted to make a statement and insisted that I open his present first on Christmas. I have four children, and it is an ongoing thing with them saying and trying to get me to say that they are my favorite child! Of course I get around it every time. LOL! But I loved it and will be using it all the time with my other mugs. I believe it is dishwasher safe. Such a fun gift to receive!" —Amazon Customer
2. A genius bottle stopper featuring a fellow who's had a little too much — he'll fall over if she presses the stopper down! She's about to be the biggest hit of the wine mom Zoom call.
I got my mom this for Mother's Day a couple of years ago, and she loves it!!!
Promising review: "Fun little bottle stop with a little bit of character. Makes me smile when I open my wine." —Owen Taylor
3. Clever stainless-steel drop earrings echoing a phrase you've heard your mom say many times. Granted, it's usually in reference to how you react to receiving instructions or advice, rather than phrases that'd look cute on jewelry, but she'll appreciate that you at least listened to *part* of what she said.
Promising review: "Quality. Perfect for moms." —Pamela Stafford
4. For moms who are cool with R-rated jokes, Fifty Shades of Chicken, a hilariously steamy cookbook full of 50 Shades of Grey parody passages (from the point of view of the chicken) before every recipe. Oh, plus pics of shirtless dudes handling the bird. Yes, really.
The tantalizing recipes include "Dripping Thighs," "Mustard-Spanked Chicken," and "Chicken with a Lardon." Plus, the book is divided into three sections — "The Novice Bird," "Falling to Pieces," and "Advanced Techniques" — so every chef is sure to find something that turns them on.
Promising review: "I am so in love with this book. This book is so funny and made a great read, but I also found so many other ways to cook chicken. Great ideas and great book." —AmandaPolite
5. A hilariously stylish can koozy that looks a heck of a lot like her favorite winter coat. Because who hasn't ever dreamt of matching with their beer?
Promising review: "This was the coolest gift I've given in a while. They were a big hit!" —Uncommon Goods customer
6. An OMG-worthy set of Golden Girls cast-shaped ceramic mugs by artist Jerrod Maruyama that'll become the stars of her servingware collection and her fave vessels for cocktails. Sipping from these while rewatching your fave episode together for the 17th time = heaven.
Promising review: "This set is adorable…Rose is holding Fernando, Sophia has her wicker purse, Blanche has some cheesecake, and Dorothy has the look on her face like she just told Stan he makes her want to vomit! Perfect for any Golden Girls fan!" —Kettah
7. A sassy oven mitt she'll cackle at every time she pulls one of her delicious dishes out of the oven.
Promising review: "Hilarious oven mitt that isn't just an image that's printed on a cheap oven mitt, which is so often the case. Blue Q actually went and took a quality oven mitt to put their image on — it works great and handles heat really well, so we're super happy that we get to actually use it for it's intended purpose while giggling about undoing our pants. It's a great buy and would make anyone a nice quality gift. A+" —Quantum Entanglements
Promising review: "Simple, cute, and helps everyone in the house know if the dishes are clean or not. Comes with a stick on piece of metal if your washer isn't magnetic." —Brittany Brooke
9. Toddlers Are A**holes: It's Not Your Fault, a book that'll make anyone who has (or has ever had) a young kid absolutely crack up. And let's face it — if they're a new parent or grandparent, they REALLY NEED a break from "Baby Shark."
Promising review: "Could not stop laughing. As a mother of three grown children a year apart and a grandmother of four, I know plenty about toddlers. I originally bought this for my daughter, but she's too busy with her little joys to read. And it is true grandma revenge!" —Carol LaPerchia
10. An out-of-this-world sweatshirt geeky and pun-loving mamas will wear with pride — there'll be no need to ~force~ them.
11. Or some fun lightsaber chopsticks she'll adore even if she used to have to beg you to stop playing with your food. Now, she'll finally be the one having eating utensil battles over dinner!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these. She writes: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully, that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
12. A ~clucking~ fantastic rubber chicken purse that simply can't be beak for giving your mom a laugh *and* scoring her compliments.
Promising review: "So being a student of vintage comedy, when I heard there was a rubber chicken purse, I did not hesitate. I was carrying it, and women were breezing past me saying, 'That's an AWESOME purse!' Friends who know me well go wild over it and say that 'It's so you.' Plenty of room. My only very minor complaint is that the zipper is more narrow than the bag itself (wish it went all the way to the end of the tail), and I have to turn my wide pocketbook on its side to get it out. That said, if you like the style, go for it. You won't regret it." —Kubelsky
13. A mom-themed coloring book to help her unwind after a long day of being the best (but also most stressed) mama ever.
Promising review: "This coloring book is SO AWESOME! It's funny, adorable, and so much fun to color. I love that it includes both intricate detailed pages and ones that are more like conventional kid's coloring pages. I really love the detailed pages, but sometimes I just want to color something without having to worry too much about not being sloppy. I think it's great that I have the option with this one. I also love that the back of each page is black and has its own special design; it helps with pens/makers bleeding through AND looks cute! This is an excellent adult coloring book. I will absolutely purchase it again both for myself AND as a gift for the moms in my family." —liza
