29 Fabulous Floral Dresses That Reviewers Say Are Super Comfy

1. A flirty floral dress with a smocked bodice and cute puff sleeves that can be worn on or off your shoulders for a look that's adorably on-trend either way. Grab it in a couple of patterns and you basically have your whole warm-weather wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "I got so many compliments on this dress! The dress is super comfy to wear, and the colors are more vibrant than in the picture! Highly recommend!" —luke hofacker
"Perfect Easter/spring dress. I’m a size 12/14 and ordered a size large. I could’ve size up to a XL but I wasn’t sure if would make the sleeves on the dress a little big, plus it has a nice stretch. But overall 10/10." —Court
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 11 prints).
2. A button-front midi with pockets that is quite possibly the most perfect sundress of all time. (It's got over 6,000 5-star ratings!!!)
Promising review: "Super cute and comfy! This is my new favorite dress. I wear it everywhere and all the time. I get compliments constantly. I’m going to buy another one in a different color. My teenage daughter and her friends keep complimenting me every time I wear it. She complained that no one would be looking at her with me looking this cute! I mean...best compliment you can probably get from a 17-year-old lol." —Sammybaby85
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors and prints).
3. A fun graphic floral midi with a flirty open back you'll wanna show off as you strut to the bar.
Promising reviews: "Perfect dress! This dress is so comfortable. I wore it to a bridal shower. The adjustable straps make it fit perfectly!" —Sarah G.
"Exactly as pictured. Dress is true to size (I ordered a medium) and fit me exactly like the picture. The back is super fun. I felt like a million bucks and super comfortable at the same time. Tons of compliments. I wore this dress to a rehearsal dinner with heels and nice jewelry but I feel like it could definitely be dressed down as well. Excellent quality for the price. 10 out of 10 recommend!" —Elizabeth D.
Get it from Lulus for $79 (available in sizes XS–XL).
4. A faux-wrap dress that's really cute for everything from work to a wedding.
Promising reviews: "Amazing dress. This dress is super comfy and true to size. I am 5’3” and 230 lbs so the size 16 selected fit just perfectly! Not to mention that it has pockets and can suit any occasion. Great find!" —Tara Johnson
"I bought this dress for a professional conference in a few weeks. The dress looks perfect. It goes to my knees and the chest area is very modest and appropriate for my conference, but if I throw on a statement necklace it could just as easily be something I wear to a musical or nice event. The fabric doesn’t stick to anything, and I’m pleasantly surprised at how thick the material is. I don't need a slip or undershirt." —Skye C.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 22 styles, including some with 3/4 sleeves).
5. A ridiculously romantic smocked midi dress you can smock...er, rock off the shoulder or on for an on-trend cottagecore vibe either way. Hello, perfect spring and summer dress, come off my Insta feed and into my closet.
Reviewers say it generally runs true to size but a bit on the looser side.
Promising reviews: "Super cute and comfy and fun to wear to the park while the weather's nice. Hem's a little short in the front but nothing too bad. Can’t beat this dress for the price!" —Amazon Customer
"This dress was made for me. Listen, guys, saying this dress is beautiful is such an understatement. Listen, it's the middle of the night and I'm feeling myself. Just wait till it's morning; the looks I'm serving all of you! Update: So I ended up buying three different colors of these dresses. I just loved them all. It's like the designer thought of me when they made these dresses! The material feels great on my body. The upper part is stretchy and fits very well." —Olive Bukuru
Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).
6. A tiered tent dress that'll be easy breezy on the hottest of hot days. The chic black and white floral is very versatile, so pair it with flip-flops for errands or a red lippie and chunky sandals for an al fresco dinner.
7. A beautifully bold abstract floral colorblock shirtdress unlike anything anyone else will have packed on your besties trip. Move over, bodysuit your fave influencer was wearing — your closet has a new star. 🤩
Promising review: "The best dress EVER. This dress is perfect in every possible way. It's 100% cotton, has pockets, fits beautifully, and looks fabulous. I'm horribly fussy about the feel of clothes (I can't bear anything heavy or stiff or artificial or tight — serious sensory things going on!) but this is so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing it, other than when three random people said how lovely it was while I was walking through town. Other reviews have mentioned that it's very thin; I wore a slip underneath it but could have got away without (I bought the blue and white version). I can't think of enough good things to say about it." —Dot
Get it from Boden for $198 (available in sizes 2–22 regular and 2–12 petite and in four prints).
8. A beautifully boho and transitional-weather-friendly mini dress sure to make you wanna hide both your diamonds and your exes, because it's giving me vibes that are *more* than a little bit Alexis.
Promising review: "This dress is super cute and comfy! Amazon clothing can be hit or miss and I wasn't sure which category this would fall under and was pleasantly surprised." —soapbubblesandkettlebells
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 prints).
9. A trendy, adjustable tie-shoulder maxi dress with a comfy smocked bodice and a silhouette so fit for twirling, you'll be crying ~tiers~ of joy.
Some reviewers say it runs large. Check it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Super cute and comfy. Nice quality material and got lots of compliments. Would def recommend :)." —Amazon Customer
"Perfect dress to wear to a bridal shower I was attending as a guest. Since I’m pregnant, I went up a size to a medium; fit perfectly. I was able to wear a regular bra with straps, too, which was a plus! The fabric and fit of the dress was comfy and breezy." —Zaneta Mele
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 19 styles).
10. A pretty floral wrap-effect dress that's the easiest, most perfect pick for every single brunch, date, or outdoor party. Do you hear that? It's this baby screaming "SPRING!!!"
Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 13 prints).
11. A puff-sleeve midi you could wear to work, on a date, or anywhere in between. We love versatility almost as much as we love florals in color combos that actually feel fresh as heck.
Promising reviews: "Super cute super comfortable. Love it." —H3ny91
"Fave! The shape of this dress is so classic but comfortable! Got it in two prints! I did have to size up because I have a bigger chest and with this fabric it always fits a little tighter in that area. But it’s still very beautiful and my favorite dress!" —Lupita
Get it from Target for $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and in four prints).