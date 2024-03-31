18 Chunky Pairs Of Heels For Anyone Looking For Extra Height Without Losing Their Balance

They have a 4.5-inch heel.

Promising reviews: "Literally the best heels ever. I typically struggle with finding a pair of heels that fit right, look right, and feel right. The rubber on the bottom actually makes them super sturdy and comfortable to walk in, there’s no feeling of slipping or slickness. Platform and heel give great support. I have very narrow feet and they fit so perfectly, but also my sister with 'fluffier' feet wore them and they fit her just right. I was carrying my niece around all day, helping move stuff around, walked on grass/tile/hardwood floors, and loved them. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Real review



"Wore these for a wedding, danced all night, and didn’t even break them in first. Definitely a good, comfortable heel." —tykeria owens

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 styles).