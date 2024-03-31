18 Chunky Pairs Of Heels For Anyone Looking For Extra Height Without Losing Their Balance

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Fun and versatile block-heeled mules available in so many fun styles from neutrals to rhinestones to animal prints, you'll struggle to pick just one (and, uh, no one said you have to).
They have a 4-inch heel.
Promising review: "Cute shoes that fit well. I can wear them with any outfit. They are comfortable to wear to work or a night out. They fit as expected and the heel is just high enough for dresses and jeans." —FamClan
Get them from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 24 styles).
2. Chunky platform ankle strap sandals for anyone who wants some major height that's majorly loved by other fashionistas — these bbs have over 8,000 5-star ratings!
They have a 4.5-inch heel.
Promising reviews: "Literally the best heels ever. I typically struggle with finding a pair of heels that fit right, look right, and feel right. The rubber on the bottom actually makes them super sturdy and comfortable to walk in, there’s no feeling of slipping or slickness. Platform and heel give great support. I have very narrow feet and they fit so perfectly, but also my sister with 'fluffier' feet wore them and they fit her just right. I was carrying my niece around all day, helping move stuff around, walked on grass/tile/hardwood floors, and loved them. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Real review
"Wore these for a wedding, danced all night, and didn’t even break them in first. Definitely a good, comfortable heel." —tykeria owens
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 styles).
3. Or a slightly shorter pair so you can ~buckle~ up for a night of shaking your booty on the dance floor or strutting from the restaurant to the bar.
They have a 3.75-inch heel.
Promising review: "They fit perfectly and the chunky heel makes them so comfortable. I wore them to a wedding and danced all night without any problems! Also pairs great with jeans and a cute shirt!" —Shetoria
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).
4. Marc Fisher block heel pumps for a wardrobe staple piece you'll wear to work, dates, parties, brunch...pretty much every occasion where you don't wanna just wear flats. Like Taylor Swift's red lip classic thing, these'll never go out of style.
Promising review: "Loved these shoes. Bought them for my cousin's wedding. I was on my feet for over eight hours, also chasing two kids around under three. I didn’t get a single blister and my feet weren’t falling off by the end of the night. Very comfortable and easy to walk in." —Looooovveeeee
"I love high heels, but they really aren’t practical when being an in office all day. But this block heel is the perfect height to still be stylish and comfortable. The teal suede is stunning! I will be wearing these as often as I can!" —SPS28
Get them from Amazon for $41.17+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors) or Nordstrom for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).
5. Or some more classic Mary Janes you can style dressy or casual, and that'll give you that empowered, sturdy strut, knowing the strap is keeping your foot in place — the best feeling when wearing heels.
They have a 2.5-inch heel.
Promising review: "Super comfortable. Perfect fit. Stable because of the chunky heel. Absolutely love these and plan on getting every color." —M. Clayton
Get them from Amazon for $34.71+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
6. Braided mule sandals available with 2- or 3-inch heels, so you can get the perfect height for your new go-to spring and summer shoe. I may or may not have just ordered the green to wear with all my sundresses...
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and in 16 styles).
7. Lug-sole loafers folks will think cost wayyyyy more than they did, thanks to high-fashion details like chain embellishment and contrasting soles. I am EXTREMELY tempted by the black and purple version!
They have a 2.5-inch heel, and reviewers say these run a bit large.
Promising review: "Great find! I needed a platform shoe for a couple pairs of wide-legged pants that were too long. I bought these for the height, style, and color options, but got more than I anticipated. These shoes look great and are unbelievably comfortable. I bought them for a special occasion but I couldn’t wait. They look great with preppy, cropped-leg pants and wide-legged cropped jeans so I’m wearing them all the time with so many things." —Leah C. Morgan
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).
8. Or some stretchy block-heel boots I have a sneaking suspicion you'll buy in multiple colors, because it's hard to imagine a more perfect everyday shoe for spring, fall, and winter. Major 😍.
They have a 2-inch heel.
Promising review: "These boots are extremely comfortable. They've seemed to hold up well so far. The color is a bit lighter in person than expected, but the size fits right. I like having them as casual boots to throw on with jeans. They do have a heel that is decently high, but it’s easy to balance in. Overall, good shoes for everyday activities." —Courtney
Get them from Amazon for $35.18+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).
9. Cute Toms canvas cutout sandals that are the ideal shoe to pack for trips and rely on all week and weekend long, since they'll be just as perf with your dresses and skirts as they will be with jeans.
They have a 3-inch heel.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get them from Amazon for $60.11+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight styles).
10. Super strappy low-heeled mules, which are versatile as heck *and* under $30, meaning their cost-per-wear will be basically nada.
They have a 2.25-inch heel.
Promising review: "I really love these heels! I bought the black and nude in store. The nude is more of a blush pink in person, the pictures online are not very accurate. I am 6 feet tall and clumsy with very narrow feet and these are super comfortable to walk in. Great [swap for] Reformation heels for a fraction of the price. The shoes feel well made and I think they will hold up well!" —cmd
Get them from Target for $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors).
11. Pointy pumps with low block heels and ankle straps, aka the top features that make pumps actually wearable, IMHO. These cuties are super versatile and if you have several events coming up on your cal, you may want to buy a few colors...
They have a 2-inch heel.
Promising review: "Was soooo pleasantly surprised by this purchase. The size was true to normal shoe size. Love a good square heel for stability. Most comfortable heels I’ve bought in a long time! Have worn to multiple weddings/events and they hold up nicely. Would highly recommend." —BLB
Get them from Amazon for $33.58+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 20 styles).
12. BuzzFeed-editor-approved block heel Mary Jane mules that are just so cute, you may never wanna take 'em off your feet. And since they'll look awesome with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, you'll basically never have to.
They have a 2-inch heel and are from