    Bentgo Lunch Boxes Are Under $20 For Prime Day, So It’s Time You Discovered Why Thousands Of Other Parents Adore Them

    A great deal on a box where you can pack yogurt and sauces without them getting other snacks soggy and that'll last you YEARS — hello, smart purchase.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Prepping kids' daily lunches can be stressful for parents. Between trying to fit a bunch of little containers into their bag and ensuring no foods *GASP* touch and offend picky eaters, it's far more complicated than it seems.

    Peanuts

    Well, thousands of parents with similar strugs positively swear by Bentgo kids leakproof lunch boxes. These BPA-free wonders are fridge-, freezer-, and microwave-safe with a dishwasher-safe inner tray, making them easier and more versatile than plain old plastic food storage. Best of all, (depending on the style) they're up to 53% off for Prime Day — I'm talking both the solid color and fun print versions are discounted.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Ummm, I'm gonna need the puppy version for myself ASAP.

    Get the solid style for $18.99+ (originally $27.99; available in eight colors) and the print style for $21.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in 30 prints, including unicorns, dinos, sea creatures, sports, and more), both from Amazon.

    Both versions have over 47,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings and five compartments (one one-cup, two 1/2-cup, one 1/4-cup, and one 2-tablespoon) for different types of noms and truly keep said noms separate and fresh. Plus, they're durable and long-lasting, so $15–$20 this Prime Day will have your lunch situation handled for literal years.

    red and green boxes with wraps, chips, and fruit all packed separately in compartments
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have used Bentgo lunch boxes for our children for several years and have a collection now. These are wonderful for little hands and are easy to open and close even for a 3-year-old. They hold up very well over time and on the two occasions where a tab broke after many months of everyday use, their customer service team was happy to send a replacement the same week, with just a picture and an invoice #. It's so rare that a company has great customer service and stands behind their products in the way the Bentgo does. If anything goes wrong within one year, they will replace it. I will say though that most of the boxes have lasted at least two years and the inserts last at least twice that and can be used for meal prep with the covers you can get inexpensively. Terrific product and company." —Amazon Customer

    Those ~aesthetic~ bento box lunches you've seen on Pinterest are now well within your reach. These babies can even store dips and sauces without spilling! Want proof? This reviewer has packed sooooo many gorgeous lunches in their Bentgos.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this lunch box for over two years and it is the complete package — it's durable, leakproof, fun for kids, and has lots of spaces for variety. Kids are natural grazers and this lunch box encourages you to pack smaller amounts of several different things, which works perfectly for how kids prefer to eat. I usually use the small center compartment for the kids' vitamins and that way I never forget to give them. The largest compartment is the perfect size for half a sandwich but you can definitely fit a whole one in if you cut it into four squares and put them in standing up. It is leakproof and even very liquid-y items don't spill over into other compartments. For example, you can pack something like yogurt in one compartment and granola in another and not worry about the granola getting wet or soggy. You do have to hand wash the outside cover because the high temperature of the dishwasher will cause degradation of the seal and the box will start to leak. I made that mistake with my first Bentgo, being lazy and thinking that it really didn't matter and my box ended up leaking. The outside cover is super easy to wash though, it literally takes about 45 seconds.

    I saw one of the top reviews mentioned their outside cover getting moldy, that has never happened to me and, like I said, I've owned these boxes for over two years. I use them every single day. Even when my kids aren't in school (they are little so they don't go every day), I feed them their lunch in the Bentgo because they just love it and get so excited to open it up and see what Mommy packed them. You can't go wrong with these boxes! I highly recommend them. Bentgo customer service is also amazing! One of the hinges became loose on our very first box and then my daughter dropped it, breaking it entirely. I sent them an email explaining what had happened and they wrote me back right away asking what color I wanted my replacement box to be and what address I wanted them to send it to. I was beyond impressed." —S. L. Slavin

    As a picky eater growing up, I know I must have caused all kinds of extra work for my parents. So I'm glad to report parents of picky eaters loooooove this thing for making their lives easier.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This item is leakproof and is a great way to motivate picky eaters to eat since you can separate and offer them different options of food and texture. My autistic 6-year-old love his lunch box and uses it everyday." —Anhel A.H

    "My 6-year-old is incredibly picky. He only eats warm food, but will not take hot lunch. I was using a small thermos, but with this I can send much more food. I don't think it's meant to keep food warm, but I heat his food in the morning at 6 a.m. and he says it's still warm at lunchtime at 11 a.m. I like that his ranch doesn't spill into different compartments; he would not eat it if it did. Well sealed, and easy to wash." —Momma2016

    "This is the best lunch box I have ever had for my daughter who is a picky eater. The portions are good and she is always eating her fruits and veggies." —Andrea

    TL;DR, this scrumptious Amazon Prime Day deal is one parents won't want to miss. Get the solid style for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in eight colors) and the print style for $21.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in 30 prints).

    And check out Bentgo's whole Amazon storefront, where you can get adorable matching lunch bags, utensils, water bottles, ice packs, backpacks, and more (plus styles for older kids and adults)!

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.