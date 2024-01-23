29 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get Results Worth A Heck Of A Lot More Than That

1. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer, which reviewers say delivers expensive-quality, look-locking results for just 10 bucks. Because you deserve that makeup you worked so hard on to stay and slay TRULY all day.
E.l.f. is cruelty-free! ❤️
Promising reviews: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
"Tried this for the first time today, I’ve always had trouble with my makeup staying on and looking fresh all day. I just used this for the first time. I did my makeup this morning, ran several errands and went to a festival in Atlanta where it was extremely hot and humid. I just got home and my makeup looks like I just did it. So impressed!" —Taylor Poulin
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in two versions).
3. Or E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-beloved, vegan, and cruelty-free wonder that moisturizes and gets your skin ready for smooth and easy makeup application. It's got almost 30,000 positive ratings, so you can bet your beauty routine will never be the same.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
"Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. This made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy. Even after I took my makeup off, my skin felt moisturized, which is a hard thing to do with my dry skin. I saw the hype all over social media about this primer and I never believed it, but finally decided to take the plunge and test it out and now I'll never go without it." —Taylor Kessinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A hydrating, cooling eye cream stick to help reduce under-eye puffiness and fine lines like the ones you woke up with after waiting all night for Netflix to get the Love Is Blind reunion going. (I'm still mad about it.) Plus, the cap looks like a cutie patootie polar bear, so remind me why this isn't in your makeup bag already???
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two versions).
5. A moisturizing, pore-tightening hyaluronic acid serum from fan-fave K-beauty brand Elizavecca that has wonderfully whimsical packaging and a name to match: Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control. Basically, this piggy is here to cast a spell on your skin and send your skin woes back to H-E-double-hockey-sticks where they came from.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my T-zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of The Ordinary! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
6. An amazingly affordable set of press-on nails featuring bold nail art people will think you splurged on at a fancy salon. Plus, they'll stand out in a sea of plain manis and earn you the title of the style icon of your friend group.
The set comes with everything you need to apply.
Promising review: "I love them! They looked just like I came from the nail salon. I needed these to do a product photo shoot for my business! They were definitely convenient and worth the price." —William M
Get a 24-piece set from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 29 styles, including some for toes).
7. An E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow that'll bring the party just as well as Stila Glitter and Glow, which happens to be *checks notes* double the price when it's on sale and quadruple the price normally. Everything is better with glitter, and everything is also better when you only have to pay $6.
I don't even wear eyeshadow and this glitzy blue is tempting me....
Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." —beautyandbeast
Get it from Amazon for $5.53+ (available in 10 shades).
8. A collagen hair treatment over 30,000 people of all hair types love for making damaged strands look like new. Salon-worthy results for under $10? Don't mind if you do. And some people are even comparing the results to the cult-fave (and three times the cost) Olaplex treatment!
Promising reviews: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this, and used it once and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more.
9. Orly's Bonder base coat, which will change your nail game for good. It'll keep that beautiful mani/pedi you worked so hard on intact for days and days and actually make your nails easier to paint.
The reviewer with the gorg mani above said their nails stayed perfect after a long day of gardening and housework! I personally am an Orly devotee as well — I love pretty much all their products that I've tried, and their polish bottles have an excellent grippy handle. After seeing the amazing reviews for the base coat, I tried it too, and I'm blown away. The product calls itself "rubberized," which is a great way to describe the not unpleasantly sticky way it leaves your nails ready to better stick to polish. The major bonus is that with this, my clumsy self is able to do a better job of painting my nails to begin with. Because of said rubbery stickiness, my polish brush doesn't slip all over the place or over the edges of my super-short nails. I'm able to do a way cleaner, more precise job, which then lasts longer too. With this and the brand's top coat, I'm now able to take it for granted that my nails will stay looking pretty good for close to a week with most polishes. That's way longer than usual for me, so TL;DR: this is an all-around win-win and a *must* buy.
Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $8.92.
10. A pack of beauty sponges that have over 12,000 5-star ratings...and you get SIX of them for half the cost of a single Beauty Blender. Hello to your best beauty routine ever without breaking the bank.
Promising reviews: "If you got here because of TikTok then just go ahead and add to cart. These babies are so much softer than the Real Techniques sponges and in my opinion better at blending than Beauty Blender." —Cassandre
"Saw this recommended from a TikTok makeup guru and never looked back. Was disappointed in the Beauty Blender’s quality and price and finally decided to make the switch. This product blends so well and doesn’t leave smudge strokes like how the Beauty Blender does. You get six sponges for the fraction of the price of a Beauty Blender! 5/5 would definitely recommend for the beauty babes!" —Michi Drinks Matcha
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
11. Nyx Brow Glue, aka a strong, cruelty-free styling gel available in clear or tinted shades that'll lock your flawless brow look in place for up to 16 (!) hours. Hannah Montana said nobody's perfect, but I guess she hadn't met your brows....
Check out some application tips and techniques for this wonder on TikTok.
Promising review: "Literally a gem. I found this item going viral on TikTok and if it’s used correctly it can do wonders. My brows give a look as if they are freshly threaded/waxed AND laminated! 10/10 recommend" —Chanel H.
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in five shades).
12. A set of blotting papers available in bamboo charcoal, rose, and green tea versions, all in the perfect pack size to toss in your purse and satisfyingly blot away all that grease (it's the word, that you heard) midday. Matte skin will literally be right at your fingertips!
Promising review: "This will forever be my essential go-to to have. I was surprised of how much oil was built up on my face after using this. It removes the shine and leaves a light scent on your face, as if you sprayed a face mist on. I’m the friend in the group who has everything in the bag for every situation." —W.
Get a set of 100 from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three styles).