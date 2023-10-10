BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    These Fall Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Seriously *Stunning* — But They Won’t Last For Long

    You won’t get the chance to save this much on these beloved brands and products very often, so don’t miss out.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 43% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 Zombie face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that they're weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    2. 30% off the fan-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask you just swipe on before you go to bed (or even before you finish your makeup), and the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula will help leave your lips feeling super soft and moisturized.

    A model applying the lip mask from a jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent or even soften my lips, without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on, I knew my search was over. And by day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sunup to sundown, and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference — long-wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors at this price)

    3. 53% off gold collagen under-eye masks that make carrying less under-eye baggage a reality. These little miracle workers are fab if you're experiencing some puffiness due to a lack of zzzs — pat 'em on and forget about them for 20 mins for some cooling and hydrating relief (it's just a bonus that they brighten, too!).

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bye-bye sunken eyes and dark circles! I can't believe they are this effective and this cheap. The size is perfect and they are slightly indented on one side so they suction right to your under-eye. Nothing ever helps my dark circles but these were amazing in just one session. The plumping effect it gave was amazing under-eyes were brighter and more hydrated." —J. Oliver

    Price: $13.98 (originally $29.95)

    4. 35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    5. Or! 40% off Lumineux teeth-whitening strips that people with sensitive teeth swear by. If you're looking for something a little more gentle, this uses coconut and sage oil with no harsh bleaches. And psst...the review photos below are after just one use!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so amazed that there was TRULY no tooth sensitivity! I did nine days straight, and I'm now going to do twice a week. Love the difference these strips make on my teeth!" —Dr. Stephen W. Plate

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    6. 57% off Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    7. 25% off First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant, a cult-fave that buffs away rough, dry skin in a gentle yet effective way thanks to glycolic and lactic acids. *And* this stuff says "au revoir!" to keratosis pilaris flare-ups (~affectionately~ known as strawberry or chicken skin) to help leave arms and legs feeling exceptionally smoother.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Check out this dermatologist reviewing this magical product on TikTok!

    BuzzFeeder Ciera Velarde uses this and says: "I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana

    Price: $9+ (originally $12+; available in four sizes)

    8. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, and fine lines!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    9. Up to 40% off Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including 30% off their iconic Brow Wiz pencil sure to have you filling in and shaping your brows like an absolute pro.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Brow Wiz is LIFE CHANGING. Get it. Now. Seriously. I suffer from early 2000s brows (plucked them to thin lines, and now they won't grow back), and this pencil lets me fill in gaps and make little feather-light strokes to mimic hair. I'm by no means a makeup artist, but I feel confident enough in this tool to use it often and not worry about looking weird. On days I don't want to wear makeup, I'll still put my brows on because this just looks so natural." —Lucie L.

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)

    10. And!!! 30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills clear brow gel to keep your hairs in place all day long while also giving you that naturally full eyebrow look we all know and love. Watch out Zendaya, we're all gonna have *perfect* brows like you soon.

    the clear brow gel being applied to models eyebrows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has been my favorite brow gel ever since I got it in a subscription box! Recently ran out and had to purchase more. 5 stars across the board! Got my brows lookin fierce✨." —Roxanne

    Price: $15.40 (originally $22)

    11. 38% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer that reviewers of all hair types swear by to get a salon-worthy blowout at home, in less time, all with one tool. Win, win, WIN.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled with the REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush! This amazing hair tool was recommended to me by my aunt, and after purchasing one for my daughter, I quickly fell in love and got one for myself too. This brush is a game-changer in terms of convenience and efficiency. The improved motor ensures powerful performance, allowing me to achieve salon-worthy results in no time. The combination of a hair dryer and hot air brush in one device is a genius idea, and it has significantly cut down my styling time. It effortlessly adds volume and smoothness to my hair, leaving it looking fabulous and full of life. I can confidently say that this is the best hair tool I have ever owned. If you're looking for a game-changing hair dryer and hot air brush combo, don't hesitate to get. It's a purchase you won't regret!" —Maria Laura Jimenez

    Price: $27.91+ (originally $39.87+; available in five styles)

    12. 50% off Waterpik's Aquarius water flosser to support healthier gums, better breath, and a more *dazzling* smile. Plus, it's way more gentle (and fun!) than regular old floss.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    13. 50% off PLUS an extra $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Clip the coupon for the extra $20 off!

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors; extra coupon only available on the white) 

    14. 50% off a cult-favorite vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and vitamin E to help brighten and even out your skin while helping you kiss dark spots and fine lines buh-bye. *Extremely Genie voice* your skin's 🎶 never had a friend like (vitamin) C. 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Love, love, love this product! I’m completely 100% forever a customer! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skin care regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, it has reversed some sun damage! I’m HIGHLY SATISFIED!!!!!" —Heather C.

    "I can’t express enough how impressed I am by this line of products. This B/A photo (editor's note: see review photo on the left) is only a week and a half difference and holy moly the difference has blown me away already!! My skin is brighter, clearer, softer, and the list goes on. EVEN MY HUSBAND NOTICED!!! I am sold and will forever be a customer!" —Lindsay

    Price: $15 (originally $29.99)

    15. 50% off a dual-ended Stila eyeliner with all the benefits of the original (fluid, easy application, high pigment, staying power) with an added bonus: it comes with a regular tip and a micro tip for your most precise wing yet.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Stila is the best eyeliner!! The felt tip application works best for me with my hooded eyes and I always wing my liner. The double end with the smaller pen helps with precision. I've been using this kind for literal years (single ended version) and the quality of the product is top tier for not smearing and staying well. I recommend using a primer (setting spray if you may sweat too) and then this liner will last allllllll day. The drugstore dupes (Revlon, colourpop, etc) work ok for staying power but the felt tip is either too stiff or too flimsy for me - Stila is just right for my application." —Laureo

    Price: $16 (originally $32)

    16. 30% off the holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    17. 39% off a reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)

    18. 30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

    on right: reviewer before using the tool and after their first treatment, on left: after 21 treatments
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

    Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

    Price: $245 (originally $350)

    19. Up to 50% off a set of TikTok-popular matte hair claws so you can effortlessly throw your hair up while working or studying without compromising your cute outfit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $5.93+ for a set of eight (originally $9.99+; available in 14 variations)

    20. Or up to 52% off a set of four flower claw clips you'll be using to complete every — and I do mean every — look. From dresses to swimwear to your daily cropped tee and jeans combo, these are such a cute and trendy upgrade.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba

    Price: $6.67+ (originally $13.99; available in 10 styles on sale)

    21. 20% off Essence's Lash Princess mascara with over 240,000 5-star ratings (!!), this has some seriously impressive before and after photos to boot. Yeah it's already cheap, but for 20% off you can stock up and save — and actually toss your mascara every three months like we should!

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    Check it out on TikTok.

    BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.

    Promising review: "I saw a recommendation on TikTok and thought for $5, why not?! I love this mascara! I have used other high end brands of mascara and this honestly gave me more volume and length! I recommended it to two other family members and they love it too!" —Hannah

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    22. 20% off Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm — it'll moisturize your lips without making them feel sticky (a big win) but can *also* be used on your cuticles, elbows, and any other patch of dry skin you come across. A little goes a long way, so apply with reckless abandon!

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga writes: "I've been using this tube of lip balm and absolutely loving it. The first time I tried it out, I applied it before bed and was delighted by how soft and moisturized my lips felt when I woke up the next morning. The scent isn't overpowering (which I appreciate in a lip product), and it goes on smoothly. Zero complaints!"

    Promising review: "This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day. The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." —Sharon O

    Price: $10.80 (originally $13.50; available in five scents) and check out the other versions that are *also* on sale for 20% off!

    23. 30% off the iconic Mario Badescu Drying Lotion to help shrink angry, throbbing pimples faster than you previously thought possible. Just use a cotton swab to pick up some of the pink solution and dab over any blemishes for several hours or overnight — and let this sulfur, zinc, calamine, and salicylic-acid potion do what it does best.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, it's important not to shake or mix the solution!

    Promising review: "I've had cystic/hormonal acne since I had my son two years ago. I've been trained as an esthetician and have used many different brands and methods to help stop, or if nothing else simply heal and calm my flare ups. The results from this product literally floored me. I tend to get a new cluster of zits or cysts every two weeks, but since I began treatment with this I have not had one. It's truly ridiculous. I would honestly recommend this to anyone with reoccurring acne and cystic acne to try. You have to moisturize, but for me having really dry and flaky skin for a day or two was entirely worth it, because nothing else has given me the results I have now. My flare ups have stopped and it dried up my smaller cysts. The bottles are small but will last, I'm over 12 applications in and not a dent. I consider this breaking out the big guns, but my hormones wanted to go to war on my face, so this is the artillery to fight back ;) so happy with this, worth every penny. You may only be able to do this once a week, I could handle this three days a week and no more." —A. Bauer

    Price: $11.90 (originally $17).

    24. And 30% off the cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray to help with dry skin and keep you feeling refreshed. You can also use this to help set your makeup and give you a gorg dewy finish.

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Price$8.40+ (originally $12; available in two sizes and multipacks)

    25. Up to 20% off Crave Naturals detangling brushes for all hair types — but especially curly styles — that'll work through the toughest tangles and make you realize that brushing your hair doesn't have to be a (sometimes literal) pain.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

    Price: $9.59+ (originally $11.99+; available in 10 colors and prints)

    26. Up to 42% off a skin spatula with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should have taken a before and after picture! I’ve gotten my face extracted professionally and I always wanted a way to do it at home that gave the same results. Once I thought about it, why not buy a similar tool that gets used on me at the spa? It’s cheap and works for the price! I washed and dried my face off then focused on my two trouble areas — nose and chin. My first swipe across my nose on 'cleaning mode' was very satisfying!!! So much gunk came out! It is definitely not as painful as going to get it done professionally and that was what I was always fearful of when I went to get a proper facial extraction. Doesn’t require a lot of pressure at all and gets the job done. Definitely going to be using it once I notice my congestion in my nose and chin are coming back. I recommend 100%!!!" —Cari

    Price: $15.99 (originally $27.58; available in three colors).

    27. Up to 28% off the adorbs Barbie version of Kitsch's satin heatless curling set, which includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies, to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap your locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up in your dreamhouse with natural-looking dimension.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Price: $14.40+ (originally $20; available in four styles)

    28. 35% off a bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file — like this one that's also on sale rn — and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    29. And up to 65% off exfoliating foot peel booties you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.

    reviewer&#x27;s entire bottom of their foot peeling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth

    Price: $10.50+ (originally $29.99+; available in five scents)

    30. Up to 41% off a calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy. This soothing formula contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.50+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes)

    31. 30% off CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A manicurist used this product on me at a spa and told me she purchased from Amazon so I purchased it also. I am a cuticle picker/biter so this product is great for me! Keeps my cuticles from becoming dry and cracked which prevents me from picking :)" —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $6.93+ (originally $9.90+; available in two sizes on sale).

    32. 25% off a nonaerosol dry shampoo powder with black ginseng and biotin in case your roots get oily FAST, even when you literally shampooed yesterday. It helps quickly soak up grease and refresh hair, without toxic ingredients like benzene. 💪 Plus, it's super easy to apply — all you gotta do is pat it on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok.

    Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie

    Price: $12 (originally $16).

    33. Over $50 off (the lowest price yet) Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    Amazon

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Price: $297.48 (originally $349.48)

    34. 27% off a laser hair removal system with cooling technology plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area in your human form, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a