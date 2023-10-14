35 Inexpensive Things So Good, Reviewers Said They "Highly Recommend" Them

1. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.
2. A cult-favorite vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and vitamin E to help brighten and even out your skin while helping you kiss dark spots and fine lines buh-bye. *Extremely Genie voice* your skin's 🎶 never had a friend like (vitamin) C. 🎶
3. Adjustable knee stabilizer bands to help stabilize and disperse pressure on your patella as you work out, because extra support that reduces strain on your joints = yes please.
4. Exfoliating foot peel booties you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.
Promising review: "I was more than a little skeptical when I bought these as I have tried similar products in the past. I put them one with socks over the top and slippers over that. I kept them on longer than it said because I lost track of time. About a week later I noticed the top of my foot peeling. I actually forgot I had used this. As the days progressed, more and more dead skin sloughed off, on the top of my foot, between my toes, even my cuticles. Before I used it I had calluses on my big toe area so thick they were numb. Two days later, it stopped peeling and after using a pumice stone for the last bits all dead skin was gone and my thick calluses were back to normal. It really was a miracle. Highly recommend." —Towanda
Get two pairs from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five scents).
5. Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which'll revolutionize the way you clean your bathroom. True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight, and rinse it the next morning to reveal a cleaning miracle. It works so well, you only need to use it once a week!
6. A pair of extra-long oven mitts any accident-prone or anxious cook needs in their arsenal ASAP. These waterproof silicone wonders have *literally* got you covered and are a much-needed upgrade to the flimsy fabric oven mitt you've had forever.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but I always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
"There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
7. An epic detangling brush for all hair types — but especially curly styles — that'll work through the toughest tangles and make you realize that brushing your hair doesn't have to be a (sometimes literal) pain.
Promising reviews: "THIS BRUSH IS MAGICAL! No matter how tangled my hair is, this brush will get through it in no more than two strokes! Highly recommend!" —Jane EM Carter
"I love this brush! My goddaughter and I both have long hair. It's always been so hard to brush our hair. Now it's not with this brush! It's easy on both wet and dry hair. Also I see less hair on the brush compared to when I use my other brushes. This is a must-try, must-keep-forever brush! Give it a try. What do you have to lose? Your hair will thank you for it." —SugarANDSpice
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors and prints).
8. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners, because apparently you're not the only one who wakes up with their fitted sheet in a crumpled mess at least twice a week. And apparently it's not inevitable!
Promising review: "So I'm a big fan of satin sheets, but with four dogs and a memory foam topper, the corners come off within minutes of my sheets being put on. I ordered these and they've been a godsend! I was previously pulling down the corners of my sheets several times throughout the day/night and now I don't have to worry about them at all. They'll stay on effortlessly until it's time to take them off to wash. I LOVE these and highly recommend them!" —Krboo11
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
9. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches to suck allllll that gunk out of zits. Yum. Lol, but really — these absorb the goo that's clogging your pores *and* cover up blemishes to help prevent you from picking.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son who has cystic acne. He is 15 years old, and they has been a lifesaver. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds ideal if you're looking for a great quality wireless headphone option you won't panic about losing on the subway. Some people even say these under-$30 picks are *better* than AirPods.
11. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, a bestselling K-beauty lip stain for a matte effect that makes a statement but is still subtle enough for every day. It just might feel better on than any other liquid lippie you've tried, too.
12. An under-the-sink water filtration system you can install in five minutes — yes, really — and that'll help your tap water taste better, plus reduce contaminants like lead and chlorine. Over 4,200 people have given it 5 stars, so add to cart and drink up!
It comes with direct connect hoses you can hook up to the 3/8-inch feed water valves under your kitchen sink. While it can last up to two years, the brand recommends you change the cartridge every 6–8 months for better results!
Promising review: "This filter is great! We live in NYC and the tap water isn't great. This filter was super easy to install and after installing we did a before and after test. Was shocked to see that the water is visibly cleaner. The glass of water from before was cloudy, had a faint odor, and a faint metallic water treatment chemical taste. The after glass was crystal clear with absolutely no odor or taste. Definitely highly recommend. Wish I had bought one of these sooner." —Jasmina
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
13. A top-rated Essence mascara that'll get your lashes to look their all-time best and stay that way — reviewers say actually stays the heck on, even through long days and sweat. As if that wasn't amazing enough, it's Only. Five. Dollars.
14. An amazing grout cleaner you only need to apply for 5–10 minutes, then scrub away with your trusty brush. Afterwards — warning — it may look like you got whole new floors.
15. A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush that reviewers of all hair types swear by to get a salon-worthy blowout at home, in less time, all with one tool. Win, win, WIN.
16. A pair of adjustable elastic laces you can just install and secure into your fave sneaks and make them slip-ons from here on out! No more constantly re-tying, no more loose laces, and no more singing the SpongeBob loop-de-loop song in your head as you tie (because you know you still do).
17. A rust stain remover to miraculously banish even the nastiest, most impossible stains with zero scrubbing. Because, sing it with me, "I don't want no scrubbing!"
18. A portable paw washer you just put some water in, ask your pupper to ~paws~ at the door and let you put their yucky feetsies in, and voila — no more muddy tracks in the house!
19. Space-saving vacuum storage bags that come with a hand pump so you can compress all that clutter down and make it easy to pack away. Buh-bye to piles of out-of-season clothes clogging up your closet!
20. A mini essential oil diffuser with a seven-mode color-changing feature, adjustable brightness, programmable on-off cycles, and auto-shutoff. TL;DR: it'll bring a cool spa vibe to your space for under $20, so I'm not sure why it's not already in your cart.
21. A brightening SPF 30 moisturizer that won't 👏 leave 👏 a 👏 white 👏 cast 👏. It's made for all skin types, *without* parabens and *with* antioxidant vitamin C. (More like C ya in my daily routine, amirite??)
Bolden is a Black woman-owned small skincare biz!
Promising review: "I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." —Missy D
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.