    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Inexpensive Things So Good, Reviewers Said They "Highly Recommend" Them

    Recommendations for your home, skincare routine, workouts, and more that'll truly change the game.

    by
    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Genevieve Scarano
    by Genevieve Scarano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.

    before, water stained wood cabinet and after, with the wood looking completely restored
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My back door gets a lot of sun and has faded quite a bit. So, I decided to try this. The door looks 75% better! I may eventually still have to have the door refinished by a professional, but the protection this product provided will get me through another year until I can have it done properly. I highly recommend this AND it was SO EASY to apply! Now, I can’t wait to use it on all the furniture and bedroom doors in my house so that I can bring out the luster!" —Santa Cruz Mountains

    Get it from Amazon for $9.50.

    2. A cult-favorite vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and vitamin E to help brighten and even out your skin while helping you kiss dark spots and fine lines buh-bye. *Extremely Genie voice* your skin's 🎶 never had a friend like (vitamin) C. 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had read so many reviews about this serum, and I was skeptical to buy and I am so happy that I did! This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face and I do have acne scars, my skin looked dull and lacked moisture, after I applied this serum every day in the morning my skin looks so better than before. My pigmentation is reduced, and my skin looks fresh and moisturized. My acne scars are the same, but I think that I will use it for more months to see the difference. Overall the serum is not oily and it quickly absorbs my skin. I am very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $37.36.

    3. Adjustable knee stabilizer bands to help stabilize and disperse pressure on your patella as you work out, because extra support that reduces strain on your joints = yes please.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Psst...be sure to check with your doctor first to address any knee concerns *before* trying a knee stabilizer band for workouts.

    Promising review: "I was born with no cartilage between my knee and my kneecap on my right knee. It’s given me so many problems over the years. I was told I would need a knee replacement by 30. I’ve tried every knee brace under the sun. Some worked temporarily but no matter what I would feel sharp pain. This brace is the first relief I have felt while exercising, walking, running, etc., and I’m so thrilled. With the way it’s designed, you’re really able to get the support you desire, tighten or loosen it for your comfort. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in seven colors and three sizes).

    4. Exfoliating foot peel booties you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.

    reviewer's entire bottom of their foot peeling
    another reviewer holding the dead skin that fell off their feet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was more than a little skeptical when I bought these as I have tried similar products in the past. I put them one with socks over the top and slippers over that. I kept them on longer than it said because I lost track of time. About a week later I noticed the top of my foot peeling. I actually forgot I had used this. As the days progressed, more and more dead skin sloughed off, on the top of my foot, between my toes, even my cuticles. Before I used it I had calluses on my big toe area so thick they were numb. Two days later, it stopped peeling and after using a pumice stone for the last bits all dead skin was gone and my thick calluses were back to normal. It really was a miracle. Highly recommend." —Towanda

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five scents).

    5. Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which'll revolutionize the way you clean your bathroom. True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight, and rinse it the next morning to reveal a cleaning miracle. It works so well, you only need to use it once a week!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a build-up of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrubbing/wiping, but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ

    Get a 64-ounce bottle from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).

    6. A pair of extra-long oven mitts any accident-prone or anxious cook needs in their arsenal ASAP. These waterproof silicone wonders have *literally* got you covered and are a much-needed upgrade to the flimsy fabric oven mitt you've had forever.

    Reviewer wearing the red and black oven mitts
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but I always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer

    "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size). 

    7. An epic detangling brush for all hair types — but especially curly styles — that'll work through the toughest tangles and make you realize that brushing your hair doesn't have to be a (sometimes literal) pain.

    reviewer using pink brush
    reviewer with gorgeous curls
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "THIS BRUSH IS MAGICAL! No matter how tangled my hair is, this brush will get through it in no more than two strokes! Highly recommend!" —Jane EM Carter

    "I love this brush! My goddaughter and I both have long hair. It's always been so hard to brush our hair. Now it's not with this brush! It's easy on both wet and dry hair. Also I see less hair on the brush compared to when I use my other brushes. This is a must-try, must-keep-forever brush! Give it a try. What do you have to lose? Your hair will thank you for it." —SugarANDSpice

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors and prints).

    8. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners, because apparently you're not the only one who wakes up with their fitted sheet in a crumpled mess at least twice a week. And apparently it's not inevitable!

    The black clip-on straps, which look like a three-pronged suspender, securing the edges of a fitted sheet around the bottom of a mattress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So I'm a big fan of satin sheets, but with four dogs and a memory foam topper, the corners come off within minutes of my sheets being put on. I ordered these and they've been a godsend! I was previously pulling down the corners of my sheets several times throughout the day/night and now I don't have to worry about them at all. They'll stay on effortlessly until it's time to take them off to wash. I LOVE these and highly recommend them!" —Krboo11

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).

    9. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches to suck allllll that gunk out of zits. Yum. Lol, but really — these absorb the goo that's clogging your pores *and* cover up blemishes to help prevent you from picking.

    pack of 36 circular Mighty Patches on a plastic adhesive strip
    reviewer with three puss-filled Mighty patches on finger
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these for my son who has cystic acne. He is 15 years old, and they has been a lifesaver. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury

    Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.

    10. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds ideal if you're looking for a great quality wireless headphone option you won't panic about losing on the subway. Some people even say these under-$30 picks are *better* than AirPods.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    They are also waterproof and come in a rechargeable case! You can get up to 10 hours of play time with one charge.

    Promising review: "These are absolutely amazing! I reviewed many different earbuds and decided on these, I'm so glad I did! I needed something I could work out with. I was on the treadmill watching a movie on my iPhone, and the sound of the movie made me feel as if I were right there in the middle of the movie running for my life because the sound was outstanding. The bass is perfect and the sound is better than any I have used. They provide very clear, clean, and crisp sounds. I would highly recommend these to anyone. I love the case and the charging station. They fit snug in my ears and came charged and ready to use. They paired with my phone very easily. The noise cancellation was also great! I love them so much that I might be ordering some for my husband as well." —grandmawe

    Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in four colors).

    11. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, a bestselling K-beauty lip stain for a matte effect that makes a statement but is still subtle enough for every day. It just might feel better on than any other liquid lippie you've tried, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this to replace my old matte balm that I got LITERALLY years ago (I know I know, should have replaced sooner) and I'm already in love with it. It's light to wear, and my lips actually breathe. It doesn't get clumpy during long wear either and actually lasted through dinner last night. It's dead-on the same shade as my UD nude lippy, and although coverage isn't as thick and it's not as creamy, it's still perfect for a light makeup day. Highly recommend this one!" —C. Bentley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 44 colors).

    12. An under-the-sink water filtration system you can install in five minutes — yes, really — and that'll help your tap water taste better, plus reduce contaminants like lead and chlorine. Over 4,200 people have given it 5 stars, so add to cart and drink up!

    A reviewer's new filter, totally clean and white, compared to a filter after six months' of use, looking brown
    www.amazon.com

    It comes with direct connect hoses you can hook up to the 3/8-inch feed water valves under your kitchen sink. While it can last up to two years, the brand recommends you change the cartridge every 6–8 months for better results!

    Promising review: "This filter is great! We live in NYC and the tap water isn't great. This filter was super easy to install and after installing we did a before and after test. Was shocked to see that the water is visibly cleaner. The glass of water from before was cloudy, had a faint odor, and a faint metallic water treatment chemical taste. The after glass was crystal clear with absolutely no odor or taste. Definitely highly recommend. Wish I had bought one of these sooner." —Jasmina

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99

    13. A top-rated Essence mascara that'll get your lashes to look their all-time best and stay that way — reviewers say actually stays the heck on, even through long days and sweat. As if that wasn't amazing enough, it's Only. Five. Dollars.

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.

    Promising review: "I have read that this mascara is wonderful, so I wanted to give it a try. I have very short eyelashes so I have tried so many mascaras over the years that I have lost count. Boy, I was very surprised to find out that this is one of the best for volume, it went on so well, is very easy to use, and you do get a lot for your money. I had to put three coats on, but it looks really nice with the volume and it looked like I had false eyelashes on. I highly recommend this, you will be very satisfied!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    14. An amazing grout cleaner you only need to apply for 5–10 minutes, then scrub away with your trusty brush. Afterwards — warning — it may look like you got whole new floors.

    A customer review before and after photo of their tiled floor with dirty grouts and then completely white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never leave a review unless the product is terrible, but there is a first time for everything. This grout cleaner is AMAZING! It was super easy to use. There is no foul odor. No gloves needed. It didn’t have to sit more than five minutes and you didn’t have to 'scrub' with the brush, just rub the brush with slight pressure. I just ordered a second bottle because I don’t want to risk not having some on hand for the future! I have tile in my kitchen and three bathrooms. I actually painted the grout in one of the bathrooms a few months ago because nothing would clean it! If only I had known this was out there! Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $21.95.

    15. A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush that reviewers of all hair types swear by to get a salon-worthy blowout at home, in less time, all with one tool. Win, win, WIN.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a game changer for my hair! I absolutely love this brush. It has made straightening my very curly hair soo much easier and quicker. I love that I am able to straighten it immediately after getting out of the shower and I don't have to wait for it to dry :). It takes about 20 minutes to blow-dry all of my hair! I have very thick hair, and this is the best product that I have found to make my hair straighter than a flatiron. Overall, I love this blow-dry brush. The only thing that is difficult is cleaning any hair out of the bristles, similar to a normal brush, but I think it is important to do this after every use, or it makes the brush feel really hot when you use it the next time. I would highly, highly recommend for thick/curly hair. :)" —Aubrey Vasquez

    Get it from Amazon for $32.49.

    16. A pair of adjustable elastic laces you can just install and secure into your fave sneaks and make them slip-ons from here on out! No more constantly re-tying, no more loose laces, and no more singing the SpongeBob loop-de-loop song in your head as you tie (because you know you still do).

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I hesitantly bought one of these to try on an old pair of sneakers that I wear when I work outdoors in my yard. I followed the directions and put them on. After one (and only one) minor adjustment, they fit perfectly and I have now turned my sneakers (with shoelaces that I have to tie and untie) into slip-on sneakers. So much easier to deal with, especially if you need to put them on quickly. I bought another set to go on my black sneakers. If you have trouble bending down to tie or untie your footwear, I highly recommend these!" —P. Lamoureux

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    17. A rust stain remover to miraculously banish even the nastiest, most impossible stains with zero scrubbing. Because, sing it with me, "I don't want no scrubbing!"

    amazon.com

    Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on Iron Out rust stain remover spray.

    Promising review: "We live on well water and both the tub and sink will discolor over time with the iron buildup. I have seriously tried every product off the shelf for a rust/iron removing product for my tub and sink...and boy, this stuff does the trick. I spray the tub down at night, before bed, and in the morning most of it is gone! I'll typically do two treatments, and apply it for a second night, but that's all there is to it. Spray and go. No scrubbing whatsoever! Highly recommend this product!" —Marissa Schwartz

    Get it from Amazon for $6.86.

    18. A portable paw washer you just put some water in, ask your pupper to ~paws~ at the door and let you put their yucky feetsies in, and voila — no more muddy tracks in the house!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Listen — I live in Pittsburgh, it seems to rival Seattle in rainfall lately. It rains for a week at a time, then it snows, then the snow melts and it rains again. Our German shepherd was destroying our carpet with his mud-filled paws despite the sea of towels at the back door and wiping them off. This thing has been an absolute life saver, honest! I used it a few times 'dry' on the dog to get him used to it but the bristles are soft silicone, he’s a prissy dog and tolerates it really well. It’s easy to clean after use — dump the water and rinse well with hot water. It’s only three pieces and easy to disassemble to give a good soaking. HIGHLY RECOMMEND." —MrsP2012

    Get it from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in three sizes, with or without a lid, and in eight colors).

    19. Space-saving vacuum storage bags that come with a hand pump so you can compress all that clutter down and make it easy to pack away. Buh-bye to piles of out-of-season clothes clogging up your closet!

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by these vacuum bags and says: "I chose the large (as opposed to the biggest size, called 'jumbo') because it seemed easier to move and store — jumbo is probably perfect for bedding, duvets, etc! And just one large bag was plenty to store 9 or 10 *very* large winter sweaters — all collapsed down to a fraction of their size. And it was surprisingly effortless, too! I didn't feel like breaking out the vacuum, so I just used the included hand pump, and it took maybe three minutes max to pump out the air and shrink the bag before replacing the cap — easy peasy! And no danger of reinflation." Read her full vacuum storage bags review (it's #2 on the list)!

    Promising review: "I have a small house and recently had a moth infestation. It’s taken a while to get rid of the moths and I got these bags for my sweaters to protect them. They save a lot of space in my closet and protect my wool sweaters from moths. I’m also a knitter and have lots of wool yarn. These bags are super easy to use and come with a hand pump. They seem sturdy and are a perfect size to store sweaters and wool in my in my closet. I highly recommend!" —marjeneg

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six sizes/styles).

    20. A mini essential oil diffuser with a seven-mode color-changing feature, adjustable brightness, programmable on-off cycles, and auto-shutoff. TL;DR: it'll bring a cool spa vibe to your space for under $20, so I'm not sure why it's not already in your cart.

    mini essential oil diffuser with green light on top of marble table
    amazon.com

    Get some oils to use with it here!

    Promising review: "I actually bought one for myself and one for my daughter. I find this diffuser soothing. The lights that change are an added feature that my husband loves. I fill it at night to the water line and add my drops of essential oil. It disburses throughout my large master bedroom and automatically shuts off in the early a.m. Highly recommend." —Andrea C. Gamble

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three styles).

    21. brightening SPF 30 moisturizer that won't 👏 leave 👏 a 👏 white 👏 cast 👏. It's made for all skin types, *without* parabens and *with* antioxidant vitamin C. (More like C ya in my daily routine, amirite??)

    gif of model rubbing the moisturizer onto their face
    model's face looking bright and radiant after applying the moisturizer
    Amazon

    Bolden is a Black woman-owned small skincare biz!

    Promising review: "I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." —Missy D

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99