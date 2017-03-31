Sections

You Can Play Ms. Pac-Man In Google Maps

April Fool's came a day early.

Posted on
Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Google Maps just released a Ms. Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day.

In 2015, Google offered a similar Maps-based Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day. This one is a little cooler, and also it's MS. Pac-Man, not regular Pac-Man. You can tell by, ya know, her red bow.

To play, make sure your app is updated, then open it and hit the Ms. Pac-Man button on the side.

Then, just run away from the ghost thingees while chomping up little balls. You know, play Ms. Pac-Man —but in Google Maps. Enjoy.

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

