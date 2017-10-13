 back to top
Would You Actually Buy These New Expensive Tech Doodads?

A bunch of new cool toys that are all, well, more than you'd expect to pay.

Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We've noticed that there's a bunch of new ~cool tech thingees~ that just came out that are all, well, kinda expensive.

Sure, smartphones and laptops cost way way more, but you need those things. These aren't things you need, they're fun toys — but, $200 or more is a little steep for something that's cool but not essential to your life.

We want to know: would you actually pay this much for these new things?

  2. Series 3 Apple Watch ($399-$429)

    The latest version of the Apple Watch can actually make calls without your phone.

  2. Facebook's new standalone Oculus Rift headset ($199)

    It's the first kind of Oculus that you don't need to have attached to a computer, it's completely on its own.

  2. Google Clips camera: $249

    The Clips is an AI-powered camera that you sit in one place and it takes photos of kids or pets in action.

  2. Google Home Max smart speaker ($399)

    A version of Google Home speaker with improved sound.

  2. Amazon Echo "Show", the video version of an Echo: ($199)

    The "Show" is like an Echo, but it can also make video calls and show you stuff on its screen.

  2. Apple HomePod smart speaker: $349

    The smart speaker will run on Siri and Apple Music. It will be available for sale in December.

  2. Kindle Oasis: $280

    This is the first waterproof Kindle.
    Amazon

  2. Sonos One smart speaker: $199

    This Sonos will work with all three voice platforms – Siri, Google voice assistant, and Alexa.
    Sonos

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

