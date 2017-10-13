We've noticed that there's a bunch of new ~cool tech thingees~ that just came out that are all, well, kinda expensive.
Sure, smartphones and laptops cost way way more, but you need those things. These aren't things you need, they're fun toys — but, $200 or more is a little steep for something that's cool but not essential to your life.
Series 3 Apple Watch ($399-$429)
The latest version of the Apple Watch can actually make calls without your phone.
Would You Actually Buy These New Expensive Tech Doodads?
vote votes
Facebook's new standalone Oculus Rift headset ($199)
It's the first kind of Oculus that you don't need to have attached to a computer, it's completely on its own.
Google Clips camera: $249
The Clips is an AI-powered camera that you sit in one place and it takes photos of kids or pets in action.
Google Home Max smart speaker ($399)
A version of Google Home speaker with improved sound.
Amazon Echo "Show", the video version of an Echo: ($199)
The "Show" is like an Echo, but it can also make video calls and show you stuff on its screen.
Apple HomePod smart speaker: $349
The smart speaker will run on Siri and Apple Music. It will be available for sale in December.
Kindle Oasis: $280
This is the first waterproof Kindle.
Sonos One smart speaker: $199
This Sonos will work with all three voice platforms – Siri, Google voice assistant, and Alexa.
