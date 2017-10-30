Where Should The Cheese On The Burger Emoji Go?

Please take this poll and weigh in on the very important Apple vs. Google burger emoji debate.

So, emojis on iPhone vs. Android look ever so slightly different. You knew that, right?







An astute Twitter user noticed something very interesting about the differences with the hamburger emoji: I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, w… https://t.co/A6NR5aOjQT

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has addressed this, tweeting that the company will "drop everything" to fix it – if we can all agree where the cheese is supposed to go: Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag

So let's answer this once and for all, so that Google can get to fixing this.

