 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Which Ex–Trump Administration Official Are You?

You're...fired.

Posted on
Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tom Gara
Tom Gara
BuzzFeed News Opinion Editor

  1. Pick your favorite Trump product:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Vodka
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Steaks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ties
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trump University
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Art of the Deal book
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trump wines
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trump: the board game
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trump cologne
    Correct
    Incorrect

  2. Pick a word to end your last tweet:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sad!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    MAGA!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Great!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dumb!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bazinga!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Genius!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Right?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yolo!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Huh?

  4. Pick a piece of gilded furniture for Mar-a-lago:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via vixidesign.com
    Via vixidesign.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via luxurylaunches.com
    Via luxurylaunches.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via regentantiques.com
    Via regentantiques.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via ziora.co
    Via ziora.co
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via richardsmithstudios.com
    Via richardsmithstudios.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via metmuseum.org
    Via metmuseum.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via guggenheim.org
    Via guggenheim.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via emgn.com
    Via emgn.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via 1stdibs.com
    Via 1stdibs.com

  5. Why did you leave your last job?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I wasn't fired, I QUIT!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Boss was a dick.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Creative differences.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Office politics.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Got a better job.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slacked off.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Let's just say there was "an incident."
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Honestly still not sure.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Downsizing.

  6. Order one item from McDonald's:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Egg McMuffin
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Big Mac
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Quarter Pounder with cheese
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Chicken tenders
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Bacon ranch grilled salad
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Fries
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Shamrock shake
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    Chocolate Shake
    Via McDonalds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via McDonalds
    McChicken
    Via McDonalds

Thanks to Eve Peyser for the inspiration.

if I worked at BuzzFeed, I would write the hell out of a “Which Ex-Trump Administration Official Are You?” quiz
eve peyser @evepeyser

if I worked at BuzzFeed, I would write the hell out of a “Which Ex-Trump Administration Official Are You?” quiz

Reply Retweet Favorite

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Tom Gara is the opinion editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Gara at tom.gara@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.