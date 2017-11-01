On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee released a sampling of the Facebook ads that a Russian troll operation posted and promoted on the social network during and after the 2016 presidential election.
Can you tell the difference between regular fake news and the Russian-sponsored fake news? Take this quiz to find out!
Not Russian!
This was part of a fake Facebook page meant to troll leftists.
Russian!
Russian!
Not Russian!
But thank god this was a hoax!
Not Russian!
Actually, this came from Macedonian teens!
Russian!
Russian!
Not Russian
This story comes from a fake news network right here in the US.
Not Russian.
It's those Macedonian teens again!
Russian!
Was This Fake News Russian Or Not?
Let's hope you, uh, don't base your votes on whatever you're seeing on your Facebook feed, my friend.
Great job! I mean, I guess this isn't a "good" skill to have in life. I mean, it's more like, hey it's 2017 and the best version of your life is being able to tell the bad fake news apart from the bad fake news created by Russian trolls trying to influence the US presidential election.
