Twitter Is Sorry For All The Trolls And Wants Your Help

Jack Dorsey tweeted a long thread acknowledging its failures in dealing with harassment on the platform, and is asking for proposals to help fix it.

Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Michael Cohen / Getty Images

Thursday morning, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted a long thread acknowledging that Twitter has had some, uh, problems lately.

You know, how it's a honeypot for assholes, dismisses reports of harassment, has used a policy of never commenting on accounts to the press, has an – wait for it – EVEN WORSE harassment problem in India and can't do anything because it doesn't have the language support to deal with it, and has let trolls abuse its reporting feature to get the accounts of activists and journalists locked, and has a preeeeeetty bad bot problem. No big deal.

Now, Dorsey wrote, Twitter wants to "help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress."

According to an official blog post published today, Twitter is now looking for outside companies to pitch them proposals to "help us identify how we measure the health of Twitter, keep us accountable to share our progress with the world and establish a way forward for the long-term."

Here's Jack Dorsey's thread:

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and… https://t.co/qiJF1qNW8H
jack @jack

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and… https://t.co/qiJF1qNW8H

We have witnessed abuse, harassment, troll armies, manipulation through bots and human-coordination, misinformation… https://t.co/T5lJ9BZbDy
jack @jack

We’ve focused most of our efforts on removing content against our terms, instead of building a systemic framework t… https://t.co/8CYo4d9KjM
jack @jack

If you want to improve something, you have to be able to measure it. The human body has a number of indicators of o… https://t.co/kkmSPURAs3
jack @jack

We don’t yet know if those are the right indicators of conversation health for Twitter. And we don’t yet know how b… https://t.co/UHwwheKmd1
jack @jack

We simply can’t and don’t want to do this alone. So we’re seeking help by opening up an RFP process to cast the wid… https://t.co/3mDYcNihCF
jack @jack

Thanks for taking the time to read and consider, and also, come help us: https://t.co/KzlFJWLMjX
jack @jack

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

