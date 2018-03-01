Twitter Is Sorry For All The Trolls And Wants Your Help

Thursday morning, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted a long thread acknowledging that Twitter has had some, uh, problems lately.

You know, how it's a honeypot for assholes, dismisses reports of harassment, has used a policy of never commenting on accounts to the press, has an – wait for it – EVEN WORSE harassment problem in India and can't do anything because it doesn't have the language support to deal with it, and has let trolls abuse its reporting feature to get the accounts of activists and journalists locked, and has a preeeeeetty bad bot problem. No big deal.

Now, Dorsey wrote, Twitter wants to "help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress."

According to an official blog post published today, Twitter is now looking for outside companies to pitch them proposals to "help us identify how we measure the health of Twitter, keep us accountable to share our progress with the world and establish a way forward for the long-term."