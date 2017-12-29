11 Tech Heroes Of 2017 Who Aren’t CEOs

If you want to know which CEOs, founders, or celebrities are the most important people in tech this year, there are plenty of lists for you. And they’re great! No shade! But what about the plebes among us, the non-C-suite people who did something that changed the industry, spoke truth to power in a remarkable way that effected real change, or just made the world a little more interesting? This is them.
1. @TrumpsAlert, the bot twitter account.
2. Susan Fowler, the former Uber engineer who led a reckoning on sexual discrimination in tech.
3. James Bridle, the artist and writer who started a crackdown on exploitative YouTube Kids with a Medium post.
4. Bahtiyar Duysak, the guy who deleted President Trump’s Twitter (for 11 minutes).
5. Nathan the Beach Cat, an Instagram cat who loves to swim.
6. Kate Wagner, the McMansion Hell blogger, who fought against Zillow for free speech and won.
8. April the Giraffe
9. Snapchat’s dancing hot dog.
10. Fawzi Kamel, the Uber driver who recorded Travis Kalanick being a dick.
11. Scott Rogowsky, the favorite host of HQ Trivia.
