Netflix Is Testing Rewarding Your Kids With Stickers For Watching TV

You don't get rewarded with extra special content or anything. It's simply a "patch" that you earn for completing an episode.

Netflix is testing out a new feature called "Patches" on certain kids shows. It lets you collect patches by...watching episodes of the show.

The patches appear only on certain Netflix original kids shows, like Fuller House , Trolls , and A Series of Unfortunate Events .

@netflix hi. i have been a netflix subscriber for over ten years. i will cancel my subscription if patches stick around. i don't need you actively encouraging my child to waste time in front of the television.

Some parents think Netflix is encouraging their kids with a reward system to watch more TV, and they are not happy about it.

So @netflix is offering kids "patches" for binge watching shows. The only "patch" a kid needs is one made of grass instead of sitting in front of the TV for hours on end. Such a dumb idea.

People worry that any encouragement to watch MORE TV is not great for kids' development.

@netflix Netflix Patches are an emotionally manipulative marketing tool that is being used to sell Netflix's partners' toys to kids. Why are we doing this instead of incentivizing watching educational material???

Netflix told BuzzFeed News it did not have any comment on whether the reaction on social media has made it reconsider the test.

Right now they're only testing the feature, which means they may not keep it.

On Friday, Netflix told the Verge, "We are testing a new feature on select kids titles that introduces collectible items for a more interactive experience, adding an element of fun and providing kids something to talk about and share around the titles they love.”