Netflix Is Testing Rewarding Your Kids With Stickers For Watching TV

Certain kids shows encourage viewers to "collect Netflix patches" — gold stars for watching TV.

Katie Notopoulos
Netflix is testing out a new feature called "Patches" on certain kids' shows. It lets you collect patches by...watching episodes of the show.

You don't get rewarded with extra special content or anything. It's simply a "patch" that you earn for completing an episode.
Brian Buffington / Via Twitter: @brianbuffington

The patches appear only on certain Netflix original kids shows, like Fuller House, Trolls, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Some parents think Netflix is encouraging their kids with a reward system to watch more TV, and they are not happy about it.

@netflix hi. i have been a netflix subscriber for over ten years. i will cancel my subscription if patches stick around. i don't need you actively encouraging my child to waste time in front of the television.

People worry that any encouragement to watch MORE TV is not great for kids' development.

So @netflix is offering kids "patches" for binge watching shows. The only "patch" a kid needs is one made of grass instead of sitting in front of the TV for hours on end. Such a dumb idea.

In general, people are...not thrilled.

@netflix Netflix Patches are an emotionally manipulative marketing tool that is being used to sell Netflix's partners' toys to kids. Why are we doing this instead of incentivizing watching educational material???

Netflix told BuzzFeed News it did not have any comment on whether the reaction on social media has made it reconsider the test.

Right now they're only testing the feature, which means they may not keep it.

On Friday, Netflix told the Verge, "We are testing a new feature on select kids titles that introduces collectible items for a more interactive experience, adding an element of fun and providing kids something to talk about and share around the titles they love.”

Mainly, a lot people were very confused about why the patches exist in the first place (their confusion over the existence of Fuller House Season 2 notwithstanding).

Y’all. What is Netflix patch collecting?

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

