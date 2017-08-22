Is This An Ad? The Treasury Secretary's Wife's Instagram

Louise Linton tagged a bunch of luxury brands and then got in a messy fight with a commenter.

Sure, you could use this for a deep discussion of class war, social media, and the Trump administration. But what I really want to know is: Was this an ad?

I mean, who tags brands in a post that's not #spon, right? Although it's not typical for the family members of high level government officials to do fashion ads, Linton isn't a typical politician's spouse – for example, she recently acted in a movie staring Charlie Sheen. Plus, she's no stranger to fashion advertising. According to her personal website, she's the "inaugural brand ambassador" for a line of handbags called the "Linton Collection" from a Scottish brand called Dunmore. (At publishing time, Dunmore has not replied to request for clarification from BuzzFeed News on if she's still currently a brand ambassador, and if promoting these other brands on her Instagram would be a conflict.)

RT “@LouiseLinton: Hensi Morris looking fab in #TheLintonCollection #Dunmore Arisaig weekender bag! http://t.co/CfDkudKbSc”

I'm curious: what do we assume is going on in this photo (don't cheat and scroll down).

So was this an #ad #spon #partner?

According to the New York Times, an administration spokesperson said that she was not compensated by those brands she tagged. But if there's one thing I know about the Instagram #spon game, sometimes people and brands have different definitions of what "compensated" means, especially when brands engage in the common practice of gifting thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise or travel to a celebrity in the hopes that they'll post about it.

So BuzzFeed News reached out to the luxury brands to ask if there was any "gifted" merchandise or compensation. Both Tom Ford and Valentino confirmed that there was nothing of the sort — no loaned items, freebies or anything. We will update as soon as we hear from Hermés and Roland Mouret, but I think it's safe to call it at this point: it's not an ad. Louise Linton, you beautiful sassy creature, keep living your wild life and continue to pay for all your own stuff.





Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast. Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!