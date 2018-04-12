 back to top
Is This A Raccoon Or A Tiger?

Can you tell?

Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There was a small panic this morning when the Citizen app, (kind of like a crowdsourced Hellworld police scanner) reported there was a TIGER on the loose in Manhattan. Egads!

But then it turned out to be..a raccoon.

Update on tiger reported loose in NYC...
Andrew M. Seaman @andrewmseaman

Update on tiger reported loose in NYC...

Honest mistake! Let's see if you're better at distinguishing a raccoon from a tiger than a New Yorker!

  1. en.wikipedia.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tiger!

  2. en.wikipedia.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tiger!

    This noble beast has sharp claws and jaws. Rawr!

  3. en.wikipedia.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Raccoon!

    This little fella lives in North America and is part of the procyonid family.

  4. dailyraccoons.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Raccoon!

    President Calvin Coolidge had a pet raccoon.

  5. dailyraccoons.tumblr.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Raccoon!

    Don't be fooled by the saxophone; it's actually a raccoon.

  6. Flickr: mathiasappel
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tiger!

    Notice how it has orange stripes, unlike a raccoon.

  7. en.wikipedia.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tiger!

    This one was super tricky — it's a black and white photo so you can't tell that it's orange. But it's definitely a tiger, not a raccoon.

  8. imgur.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raccoon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Raccoon!

    Look buddy, I don't have any answers either. Whatever you do with your small omnivorous mammal in the privacy of your home is none of my business.

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

