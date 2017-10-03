 back to top
Instagram Stories Adds A Polling Feature

IT'S POLL TIME, BABY!

Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Now you can do a poll within Instagram Stories.

Instagram

Here at BuzzFeed, we know that polls are an important way of solving life's mysteries. Whether it's to find out if you stand or sit to wipe after pooping (30% stand, those weirdos) or your opinions on mayo, this is the the stuff we need to know about. We love polls!

Twitter has had polls for a while, and now Instagram is adding them inside the "sticker" section of Stories. Here's how to make one:

After you take a photo or video inside Stories, tap the square sticker icon at the top to open the stickers menu. Then, select "POLL".

Instagram

Then, people can vote by tapping the stickers for your poll:

Instagram


You can see the votes tally as they come in. A WORD OF WARNING: The poll owner can see which choice you voted for, unlike Twitter polls! So don't vote for something embarrassing!

Instagram


