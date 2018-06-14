Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot A Story

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories..... ....well it's over for us bitches 😶 https://t.co/KTOf1E3Qrn

Sometimes, someone posts an Instagram Story where you just NEED to screenshot it and text it to your friend. This is human nature, people!

What was worst about this test was that no one knew who had the feature and who didn't – all we knew was that Instagram was testing it with a small group of people. This meant you had to live with the risk of getting narced on by Instagram the next time you screenshotted someone's Story. It was a lurker's nightmare!