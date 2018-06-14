 back to top
Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot A Story

Thank GOD, it was agony not knowing if someone was going to find out you've been lurking them.

Posted on
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Davey Alba
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Let's go back to February, 2018. It was a dark time.

A girl flushed her hamster down the toilet after an airline told her she couldn't bring it on the plane.

We learned that Barbara Streisand cloned her dead dog, and then wrote a New York Times article about it.

CURSED IMAGE!
CURSED IMAGE!

This happened. Like I said, February 2018... bad times.

The darkest moment of all, however, was when we learned that Instagram was doing a test that would notify people when certain users screenshotted their Stories.

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories..... ....well it's over for us bitches 😶 https://t.co/KTOf1E3Qrn
bulldog @gabrielmonstere

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories..... ....well it's over for us bitches 😶 https://t.co/KTOf1E3Qrn

THIS WAS END TIMES, PEOPLE. END TIMES.

Sometimes, someone posts an Instagram Story where you just NEED to screenshot it and text it to your friend. This is human nature, people!

What was worst about this test was that no one knew who had the feature and who didn't – all we knew was that Instagram was testing it with a small group of people. This meant you had to live with the risk of getting narced on by Instagram the next time you screenshotted someone's Story. It was a lurker's nightmare!

I come bearing great news. Instagram told BuzzFeed News that it has officially ended this test, and NO ONE gets notified when you screenshot.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
So go on and be a depraved lurker in peace, my beautiful friends.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
