Hello, fellow computer humans! Let's discuss office productivity software, shall we?
1. Ok first of all, do you actually use Slack to chat on, or are you just taking this random quiz and fucking up the results (please don't do that)?Yes, I use Slack.What's Slack?
How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?
1. Ok first of all, do you actually use Slack to chat on, or are you just taking this random quiz and fucking up the results (please don't do that)?
vote votesYes, I use Slack.
vote votesWhat's Slack?
2. What do you use Slack for?My job only.I have a Slack purely for personal use.Both work and personal use.
2. What do you use Slack for?
vote votesMy job only.
vote votesI have a Slack purely for personal use.
vote votesBoth work and personal use.
3. Where do you use Slack?Only on my computer, at work.Computer AND phone – I need to check my work Slack all the time!Computer AND phone – but not for work.Phone app only.
3. Where do you use Slack?
vote votesOnly on my computer, at work.
vote votesComputer AND phone – I need to check my work Slack all the time!
vote votesComputer AND phone – but not for work.
vote votesPhone app only.
4. Are you in any private rooms?Duh, that's where the action is.No, I just use the normal public rooms.
4. Are you in any private rooms?
vote votesDuh, that's where the action is.
vote votesNo, I just use the normal public rooms.
5. Do you answer DMs right away?Yes, I have notifications on and answer right away – like an IM.Eh, I'll get to it when I get to it, like an email.
5. Do you answer DMs right away?
vote votesYes, I have notifications on and answer right away – like an IM.
vote votesEh, I'll get to it when I get to it, like an email.
6. Have you checked your work Slack from bed?Sadly, yes.No, I keep work Slack just at work.
6. Have you checked your work Slack from bed?
vote votesSadly, yes.
vote votesNo, I keep work Slack just at work.
7. Have you Slacked on the toilet?Sure, no one knows.Ew, no.
7. Have you Slacked on the toilet?
vote votesSure, no one knows.
vote votesEw, no.
8. Have you had a conversation on Slack with someone sitting right near you?Yes, talking with my mouth hole is so tiresome.No, I'm not a monster.
8. Have you had a conversation on Slack with someone sitting right near you?
vote votesYes, talking with my mouth hole is so tiresome.
vote votesNo, I'm not a monster.
9. Has Slack made you more or less efficient?More, I can communicate with less email.Less, now I'm spending all this time answering freaking Slack messages.
9. Has Slack made you more or less efficient?
vote votesMore, I can communicate with less email.
vote votesLess, now I'm spending all this time answering freaking Slack messages.
10. Does it make your soul cringe when you have a bunch of unread alerts in your channels?Yes, it drives me nuts and I have to clear them all out.No, it doesn't bother me because I know they're usually just general @here messages that I don't need to see.
10. Does it make your soul cringe when you have a bunch of unread alerts in your channels?
vote votesYes, it drives me nuts and I have to clear them all out.
vote votesNo, it doesn't bother me because I know they're usually just general @here messages that I don't need to see.
11. Is it possible to flirt on Slack?Hon, I could flirt by carrier pigeon, I'm that smooth.Ew, no.
11. Is it possible to flirt on Slack?
vote votesHon, I could flirt by carrier pigeon, I'm that smooth.
vote votesEw, no.
12. Do you have custom commands like reactions to certain keywords set up?Yes, it's fun AND productive that way!No, who has time for that.
12. Do you have custom commands like reactions to certain keywords set up?
vote votesYes, it's fun AND productive that way!
vote votesNo, who has time for that.
13. Are you more of a Slack lurker or talker?LurkerTalker
13. Are you more of a Slack lurker or talker?
vote votesLurker
vote votesTalker
14. Do you consider it an abuse of power to use @here and @channel?Yes, they must be used only in absolute emergencies!Doesn't it make sense to use those often?
14. Do you consider it an abuse of power to use @here and @channel?
vote votesYes, they must be used only in absolute emergencies!
vote votesDoesn't it make sense to use those often?
15. How many channels are you in?Just the main General!2-5 channels5-10 channelsGod, SO MANY I can't get enough!
15. How many channels are you in?
vote votesJust the main General!
vote votes2-5 channels
vote votes5-10 channels
vote votesGod, SO MANY I can't get enough!
16. Is there that one person in your office who is ALWAYS talking about non-work stuff and is clearly not doing their job because they're Slacking all day?Yes, I hate that person.No, doesn't ring a bell.Yes, I'm that person.
16. Is there that one person in your office who is ALWAYS talking about non-work stuff and is clearly not doing their job because they're Slacking all day?
vote votesYes, I hate that person.
vote votesNo, doesn't ring a bell.
vote votesYes, I'm that person.
17. Have you ever used work Slack for office gossip or venting?No, I wouldn't put sensitive stuff like that in a company-owned platform.Yes, even though I know it's not really "safe."
17. Have you ever used work Slack for office gossip or venting?
vote votesNo, I wouldn't put sensitive stuff like that in a company-owned platform.
vote votesYes, even though I know it's not really "safe."
18. If your Slacks leaked, what would you do?I wouldn't care at all, I'm careful with what I say on there.I might get fired.I hope I have a nice life after faking my death and moving to Fiji.
18. If your Slacks leaked, what would you do?
vote votesI wouldn't care at all, I'm careful with what I say on there.
vote votesI might get fired.
vote votesI hope I have a nice life after faking my death and moving to Fiji.
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.