A Consumer Group Is Asking The FTC To Investigate Celebs For Shady Instagram Ads

In March 2017, the FTC sent “educational” letters to 46 celebrities who it believed weren’t properly disclosing ads on Instagram. Since receiving their letters, all but one celebrity continued to post ads that are not FTC compliant, according to the advocacy group Public Citizen. Today, the group is sending a new letter to the FTC asking it to do something it’s never done before: crack down on individual celebrities — not just brands — doing shady Instagram ads.

"The only way to get people to follow the rules is enforcement action," Kristen Strader, campaign coordinator for Public Citizen’s Commercial Alert, told BuzzFeed News. "Without consequences, influencers and advertisers have no incentive to follow FTC policy and be honest with consumers."

The group also wants the FTC to do an broad investigation into the current state of influencer marketing, including working with Instagram to come up a better solution than the new "paid partnership with" feature.

It’s unclear if the FTC will take Public Citizen’s advice and start an investigation or any other enforcement actions. The FTC has no comment on the letter.

Historically, the FTC has only ever gone after brands and advertising agencies over undisclosed social media ads. It’s never actually filed lawsuits or done any enforcement over individual people. In fact, it’s really rare that the FTC does anything at all. Since 2011, the FTC actually brought action only five times, and each time it was about the brand or advertisers, never the individuals. Sending “educational” letters to celebrities was something completely new.

Why the change? Perhaps it’s because the amount of deceptive influencer marketing on Instagram has increased a lot, and the government is finally dropping the hammer. As BuzzFeed news reported, a recent study showed that out of the top 50 most popular celebrities on Instagram, the majority did ads — and of those ads, 93% did not comply with the FTC’s guidelines. Sending those 90 letters this spring indicates a different direction for the FTC: Instead of filing costly and time-consuming legal action once a someone acts badly, tell people how to follow the rules and have popular influencers set an example.

From May 1 to June 12, Public Citizen tracked the 46 celebrities who received the warning letters. In those six weeks, all but two of them (basketball player Allen Iverson and NFL player James Harrison) posted more ads. Most posted just a few ads, but some posted a shitload. Fashion blogger Rachel Parcell, model Tiona Fernan, and model/pro basketball player Valentina Vignali all posted more than 30 undisclosed ads each. All together, 412 ads were posted, and 79% of those were not properly disclosed.

One of the confusing things Rachel Parcell does is to tag brands in a photo — are we to assume she is just letting fans know where she purchased it? Or that she got it free? Or that she was paid? We have no idea. And in this photo, it seems like it’s very possible that her vacation was also a gift — notice how she hashtags the hotel: