The Internet Is Loving This Buff Cat

This is Buff Cat. Everyone loves him.
Just look at this beefy boy.
Look at his definition!
Advertisement
This glorious boy does not skip leg day.
Here he goes!
The Twitter account @officialbuffcat told BuzzFeed News that she is just "a girl who likes petting cats" and she saw Buff Cat in her neighborhood in Quebec, Canada.
Everyone on the internet is loving BUFF CAT!
Advertisement
People love Buff Cat so much they're making memes of him.
*slowly chanting* buff cat. buff cat. *louder* BUFF. CAT. BUFF! CAT!
Dr. Dan Smith, a veterinarian in New York, told BuzzFeed News he's not sure if Buff Cat suffers from a genetic muscle condition, but said, "That boy is an absolute unit."
"There is a genetic mutation that's found mostly in some cow breeds that is called double-muscling (look up some pictures, they look fucking swole!) and I've heard of rare cases of it in some dog breeds like Rottweilers and Greyhounds, but never in a cat. This might be the first," he added.
Most importantly, @officialbuffcat, who wishes to remain anonymous, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that yes, Buff Cat was soft.
We'll do whatever Buff Cat says because he's way bigger than me tbh.
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.