Tech

Everyone Is Seeing This Beats By Dre Ad On Twitter

Update: Twitter says it was a bug that made you see this ad over and over and over.

Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're on Twitter...you've probably seen this ad by now.

Defiance is turning obstacles into opportunities. Doubt into belief. The limits holding you back into the power pushing you forward. And on this court, nobody does it better. @KingJames @KDTrey5 @JHarden13 #MadeDefiant https://t.co/8u06siXeLv
Beats By Dre @beatsbydre

Defiance is turning obstacles into opportunities. Doubt into belief. The limits holding you back into the power pushing you forward. And on this court, nobody does it better. @KingJames @KDTrey5 @JHarden13 #MadeDefiant https://t.co/8u06siXeLv

So this morning, I wake up, suck down two iced coffees, rip a massive yet unsatisfying shit, check Twitter, and BAM! This ad for Beats by Dre featuring LeBron James and other NBA stars appears in my feed.

That's fine because like, I know all about sports, because I'm totally like, a cool girl, a guy's girl! Remember how I talked about poop before? Haha aren't I not like other girls at all? I can totally ~hang~ you know?

Anyway, so I didn't think much of it until.... the ad... it kept... following me....

On my way to the office, the ad had 6.2 million views. By the time I am writing this, three hours later, it had 12 million.

Then, my coworkers mention to each other they're all seeing The Ad...

So I was curious: Was everyone else seeing it? It turns out... YES.

I’ve seen the Beats LeBron ad three times in the last five minutes now and I need to know what the hell is going on
Craig Bro Dude @CraigSJ

I’ve seen the Beats LeBron ad three times in the last five minutes now and I need to know what the hell is going on

Twitter ads dashboard: Who would you like to target this ad to? Beats campaign manager:
Matthew Panzarino @panzer

Twitter ads dashboard: Who would you like to target this ad to? Beats campaign manager:

THIS FUCKIN BEATS BY DRE AD POP UP EVERY THREE TWEET DAMN
🐺 @Iamtrellll

THIS FUCKIN BEATS BY DRE AD POP UP EVERY THREE TWEET DAMN

if i see ONE more beats by dre ad i’m going to block them
˗ˏˋ Matti ˎˊ˗ @matti_sin

if i see ONE more beats by dre ad i’m going to block them

Apparently I could even "summon" it by just asking people about it.

@katienotopoulos Did you hack twitter’s algorithm too?
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

@katienotopoulos Did you hack twitter’s algorithm too?

@jeremydlarson @katienotopoulos I didn't even speak it and it appeared directly below this thread..
Ashley Wolfgang @sweetsoleil

@jeremydlarson @katienotopoulos I didn't even speak it and it appeared directly below this thread..

@katienotopoulos
ＣＯＮＮＯＲ @connorshepherd

@katienotopoulos

I know what you're about to ask: "What did I just read?" "Was someone paid to write this crap?" "This is the stupidest thing I've ever read — it's just about an ad you saw on Twitter."

Well, what I'd say to you is: Defiance is turning obstacles into opportunities. Doubt into belief. The limits holding you back into the power pushing you forward. And on this court, nobody does it better. @KingJames @KDTrey5 @JHarden13 #MadeDefiant

Update: A Twitter spokesperson got back to BuzzFeed News with an explanation for why everyone kept seeing this ad: "We identified a minor serving issue that caused some people to see an ad more than they should. The issue was quickly resolved and ad serving will be back to normal soon." Beats did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but BuzzFeed News will update this story if it does.

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

