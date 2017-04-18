Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Tech

Everyone Is Noticing That Facebook Spaces Looks Familiar

SECOND LIFE IS BACK, BABY!

Posted on
Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Facebook just announced "Spaces," a VR experience.

Wearing VR goggles, you can meet up with friends and explore digital worlds with your avatar.

And people noticed Spaces looks...kinda familiar...

BREAKING: Facebook launches Second Life but with people you're trying to avoid #f82017
Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr

BREAKING: Facebook launches Second Life but with people you're trying to avoid #f82017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook Spaces! Damn!!!! SecondLife all over again! Young uns may not know what SecondLife is :) #F82017
Victor Asemota @asemota

Facebook Spaces! Damn!!!! SecondLife all over again! Young uns may not know what SecondLife is :) #F82017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook Spaces out for Oculus, so you can be with friends virtually. & because everyone's forgotten Second Life… https://t.co/VhBljNqPtt
Danny Sullivan @dannysullivan

Facebook Spaces out for Oculus, so you can be with friends virtually. & because everyone's forgotten Second Life… https://t.co/VhBljNqPtt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remember Second Life? The digital world where you could be your true self, like this guy?

hankventrissl.tumblr.com

You could interact with other people, which led to things like these weird "raves" in "clubs."

Via Flickr: raftwetjewell
If you're gonna do Second Life, but 3D and your mom's there, I can't think of a better company than Facebook to make that dream a reality.
humanadverb @humanadverb

If you're gonna do Second Life, but 3D and your mom's there, I can't think of a better company than Facebook to make that dream a reality.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Second Life is dead, reborn as Facebook Spaces #F8
Louis-Clément @lcschiltz

Second Life is dead, reborn as Facebook Spaces #F8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people also noticed it looks a lot like The Sims.

Facebook Spaces: VR Sims. #f8
Vien Van @_vienVan

Facebook Spaces: VR Sims. #f8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook is rolling out a social VR featured, called
Kurt Wagner @KurtWagner8

Facebook is rolling out a social VR featured, called "Spaces." Like the Sims, but it's your upper body hanging with… https://t.co/WYnbjz3G4M

Reply Retweet Favorite

The avatars also look like Bitmoji.

Cc @Bitmoji #F8
Kerry Flynn 🐶 #F8 @kerrymflynn

Cc @Bitmoji #F8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, not everyone is feeling it.

That facebook spaces demo just made me so deeply sad
Nellie Bowles @NellieBowles

That facebook spaces demo just made me so deeply sad

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook Spaces is a big no for me
Miranda Ann @mirandawagner2

Facebook Spaces is a big no for me

Reply Retweet Favorite

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed