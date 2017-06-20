Dildo Buyer Beware On The Wish App

Wish is the greatest shopping site of all time (according to me, a person who loves weird, cheap shit of dubious quality). It’s like a giant 99 cent store, but full of crazy things you never knew existed, and everything ships directly from China (for a deeper explanation of how an old postal law makes it so cheap for Wish to ship directly from China, read this story).

But there’s one thing that's weird about the app: It lets you see customers' full, real names on the profiles linked to their wish lists.

Which is especially a problem because Wish sells lots and lots of adult items.

DILDO BUYERS BEWARE!!!!

NOTE: BuzzFeed is a sex-positive website! We are very happy if you're enjoying these adult items, and it's great for you that you have a healthy sex life. No shaming here! Enjoy those dildos, everyone!



However, from an app design standpoint (which is what we're focusing on here), this is a bad thing.

Here's a selection of products that had reviews with customers' full names, linked to their profiles with wish lists.