18 Things That Anyone Who Has Lost HQ Trivia Will Understand

Hello friends. It's time we gather and discuss the important thing going on in the news right now. The only crucial thing that is dominating your thoughts and feelings these days.

(I'm going to assume you're not an idiot, but just in case, HQ Trivia is a new app that's basically a live trivia game, but somehow way more fun than that sounds.)

Here's how it works: Twice a day, there's a live game – you have to log in on time or else you can't play. The host (usually a guy named Scott) asks 12 questions that get harder as you go along. If you get one wrong, you're out, and the remaining winners split the pot of actual money.

I've been playing it for a few weeks, and have yet to win. Go ahead, laugh at me for being dumb. WHATEVER.