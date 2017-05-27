Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

Brad Pitt Talks About The "Shitbox" Of America's Longest War

VIDEO: "Failure." "Makes no sense." "No end in sight." BuzzFeed News hosted the War Machine filmmakers for an in-depth discussion on what the satirical comedy says about the US conflict now.

Posted on
Katie Hasty
Katie Hasty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Earlier this month, we hosted BuzzFeed News Presents War Machine, an event held at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. A screening of the Netflix film — which is out today — was followed by an exclusive Q&A with star and producer Brad Pitt.

Plan B Entertainment co-president Jeremy Kleiner, journalist Elise Jordan, and War Machine director David Michôd were also on-hand to talk about issues raised in the film.
Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

Plan B Entertainment co-president Jeremy Kleiner, journalist Elise Jordan, and War Machine director David Michôd were also on-hand to talk about issues raised in the film.

Jordan is also the widow of Michael Hastings, who wrote the non-fiction book The Operators, on which War Machine is based.

In the film, Scoot McNairy plays Rolling Stone journalist Sean Cullen, a character based on Hastings.
Francois Duhamel / Netflix

In the film, Scoot McNairy plays Rolling Stone journalist Sean Cullen, a character based on Hastings.

NYU undergrads were invited to the event to observe the discussion, which was moderated by BuzzFeed News' national security reporter Nancy Youssef.

Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

In the film, Pitt plays Gen. Glenn McMahon, an analog to the real-life Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who was forced to resign after Hastings' story on him and the war in Afghanistan came out in Rolling Stone in 2009.

The story in War Machine follows McMahon's self-assigned mission to win the war in Afghanistan by using a new surge of troops — a strategy that the US, yet again, is chewing on.
Francois Duhamel / Netflix

The story in War Machine follows McMahon's self-assigned mission to win the war in Afghanistan by using a new surge of troops — a strategy that the US, yet again, is chewing on.

"Failure." "Makes no sense." "No end in sight." That's how the panelists described America's longest war.

Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

The film and the guests also addressed President Trump's commitment to Michael Flynn, who is also represented by a character in War Machine.

“We’re all pieces of this puzzle. We’re all products of our beliefs, our hubris, our culture, and we wanted to focus on, again, the machine at large,” Pitt explained about his movie.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

The star also went into detail about one of his motivations for making the film in the first place: a visit to a military hospital and speaking to wounded soldiers there.

Did you watch War Machine? What was your takeaway? Tell us in the comments below.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies