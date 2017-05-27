Brad Pitt Talks About The "Shitbox" Of America's Longest War

Earlier this month, we hosted BuzzFeed News Presents War Machine, an event held at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. A screening of the Netflix film — which is out today — was followed by an exclusive Q&A with star and producer Brad Pitt.
Jordan is also the widow of Michael Hastings, who wrote the non-fiction book The Operators, on which War Machine is based.
NYU undergrads were invited to the event to observe the discussion, which was moderated by BuzzFeed News' national security reporter Nancy Youssef.
In the film, Pitt plays Gen. Glenn McMahon, an analog to the real-life Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who was forced to resign after Hastings' story on him and the war in Afghanistan came out in Rolling Stone in 2009.
"Failure." "Makes no sense." "No end in sight." That's how the panelists described America's longest war.
The film and the guests also addressed President Trump's commitment to Michael Flynn, who is also represented by a character in War Machine.
“We’re all pieces of this puzzle. We’re all products of our beliefs, our hubris, our culture, and we wanted to focus on, again, the machine at large,” Pitt explained about his movie.
The star also went into detail about one of his motivations for making the film in the first place: a visit to a military hospital and speaking to wounded soldiers there.