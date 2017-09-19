 back to top
If You Used To Listen To "Crash Into Me" On Repeat, This Movie Is For You

For you. For me. Come crash into me.

Katie Hasty
BuzzFeed News Reporter
All children of the '90s remember the Dave Matthews Band song "Crash Into Me."

The track off of Crash was so ubiquitous in 1997 that anybody who's ever worn a pair of misshapen jeans has it genetically hardwired into their DNA.

Oh, hello album cover I've seen in a thousand used CD bins.
RCA

Oh, hello album cover I've seen in a thousand used CD bins.

Whether you love it or hate it or just think it's creepy, "Crash Into Me" is likely to elicit every last one of your '90s-self's emotions. And the upcoming movie Lady Bird knows it.

A24

The film centers on Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) — and if her pink hair and the fact that she insists on going by Lady Bird (a nickname she gave herself) are any indication, then you know she's really into "Crash Into Me."

The coming-of-age dramedy comes out on Nov. 10. There's laughter, there's tears, and you'll hear "sweet you rock and sweet you roll" no fewer than three times.

A24

Lady Bird is the directorial debut from actor and filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha, Mistress America). After a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival screening of her film in early September, she talked about her personal affinity for the song and for Matthews.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"I love Dave Matthews," Gerwig said. "I feel like it's an incredibly romantic song. My whole life I've wanted to make out to that song and I never did."

A24

Greta Gerwig to Earth: "Come crash into me."

CBS / Via the-painted-stone.tumblr.com, Via the-painted-stone.tumblr.com

Katie Hasty is a deputy entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Katie Hasty at katie.hasty@buzzfeed.com.

