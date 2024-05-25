BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Products That’ll Prove You Don’t Need To Renovate Your Entire Home To Make It Look Nice

    Because after watching so many DIY TikToks you start to feel a little too confident...

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A classic coastal-style bench that will transform a nook or a space you didn't know what to do with into the most Insta-worthy spot in the house.

    Entryway bench with pillows next to a potted plant and gallery wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Buy the bench! This is the perfect bench for our small nook. Easy to put together and looks more expensive than it was. This bench serves as low-profile extra seating next to our fireplace, where the TV is mounted. A bonus feature was I attached and concealed our TV cords/cables under the seat! Tip: use a ratcheting screwdriver. The holes are small, but with this tool, it’s easy to assemble. Also, use a soft mallet to put wood pegs in." —949mom

    Price: $210

    2. A four-piece stainless-steel bathroom hardware set to update the whole look of the space (and eliminate your excuses for the wet towels on the ground).

    Target

    The set includes an 18-inch towel rack, towel ring, bathroom tissue holder, and robe hook.

    Promising review: "Beautiful! Ideal brass color and great heavyweight quality." —Cici

    Price: $55 (available in four finishes)

    3. A powerful dual showerhead that will transform your wake-me-up morning shower into a spa-like experience.

    The brushed nickel dual shower head in action
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this showerhead. Replaced my 10-year-old showerhead with this one and I have zero regrets. Installing it was extremely easy. I had zero experience and was able to handle it completely by myself. The showerhead is sturdy and feels like a quality item. Definitely worth the splurge." —Jojo

    Price: $59.99

    4. A beautiful boucle bed frame, which is an upgrade from the typical metal frame on casters. The textured fabric adds instant visual interest to any space — not that you needed any more convincing that this bed is the one.

    A neatly made bed with white bedding in a modern bedroom setting, suitable for shopping content focused on home decor
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful bed! I love that the headboard is so adjustable in height. Beautiful fabric, really easy to put together, well made. I’m so glad I went for it." —Mkwaggs

    Price: $500+ (available in sizes twin–California king and two colors)

    5. A glass semi-flush mount ceiling light to update your space and get rid of all those outdated lights that make it look like your entryway has time-traveled from the '80s.

    Target

    Promising review: "Nice-looking light, looks awesome in our hallway, and was easy to install!" —Butler Bunch

    Price: $65

    6. A string of pretty bistro lights that will help you transform your backyard into your favorite "room" of the house while getting it ready for the return of barbecues.

    String of outdoor lights against a brick wall, suitable for patio or garden ambiance
    Target

    Promising review: "These lights are amazing for the price. I bought these last summer, 2022, I left them up all winter, in northern MN, where it’s -40 degrees most of the time, and I just plugged them in, and not one bulb is out. Plus, they’re cute and I love that they’re real glass." —JessMu

    Price: $10

    7. A mail holder with hooks, which *delivers* on taking care of that pesky entryway clutter and also ensures you don't always misplace your keys.

    Wall-mounted shelf with keys, small plant on side table, and hanging pink purse near an open door
    Target

    Promising review: "Easy to hang. Holds my two kids’ book bags without any problem." —ACXPhiler79

    Price: $20 

    8. A Studio McGee barrel chair that magically makes you take care of your laundry. How, you ask? Because it's so sleek, you really won't want to cover it up.

    Target

    Promising review: "She’s a real beaut!!!! I had been eyeing this chair in the brown velvet for a while and finally pulled the trigger. So glad I did because it’s even better in person! Highly recommend." —LRDG

    Price: $320 (available in six colors)

    9. A Chip and Jo-approved pedestal coffee table you'll be so obsessed with that you turn into the type of person who insists that everyone uses coasters.

    Target

    Promising review: "My husband and I needed a new coffee table because our little one is now crawling around. We finally settled on this one and I can’t recommend it more. It’s super lightweight, so it’s easy to move out of the way but also still sturdy. It was easy to assemble and the color is more of a gray tone beige. It is also durable since we have animals trying to lick food off of it after our baby's sticky fingers have been on it. Would definitely recommend to anyone wanting something cheaper but still higher quality and aesthetically pleasing!" —Ang

    Price: $219.99

    10. A storage bench for the end of the bed, which will be perfect for storing all your extra blankets and pillows... or your extensive collection of stuffed animals from your childhood that you refuse to part with (no judgment).

    Gray fabric storage ottoman with an open lid revealing interior space
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this bench! It’s a fabulous buy for the money, and was really surprised with the quality! Very impressed, works perfectly in my living room as I’m doing a change-up. Definitely recommend." —Annie

    Price: $80

    11. A roll of vibrant peel-and-stick wallpaper to give you the colorful accent wall you've always dreamed of having in your bedroom. If you've ever thought about changing things up, now is the time — and I know you'll *stick* the landing.

    A bohemian bedroom setup with a rattan bed and side table, and a patterned wallpaper. Decor includes a plant, mirror, and textiles
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this wallpaper! It’s so busy it can be forgiving when need be!" —aaaquino

    Price: $34

    12. A set of 400 thread-count Threshold sheets that will keep you cozy but also cool while you sleep. And, as all people who are forced to adult know, there is nothing more life-changing than a good night's sleep.

    A set of silky pink pillowcases and sheets on a bed, suggesting a smooth texture
    Target

    Promising review: "These sheets are the best and the only sheets I will buy. They hold up after being washed, and they’re extremely comfortable." —Erin T

    Price: $30+ (originally $35+, available in sizes twin–California king and 10 colors)

    13. A cute three-tier utility cart that is truly the MVP of versatile furniture: It can store pantry items and kitchen appliances, be used as a bar cart, diaper caddy, art supplies keeper, bathroom shelf, office storage... the possibilities are endless!

    White rolling utility cart with three shelves, holding books, a plant, and decor items
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this! The shelves are super roomy and sturdy! The wheels are smooth, and it was SUPER easy to assemble!" —tori

    Price: $30 (originally $40, available in three colors)

    14. A wood-top kitchen cart with farmhouse-chic vibes that will give you the thing people want the most in their kitchens: more storage space so you can justify your latest cooking and baking purchases (yes, you did need that tiny spatula).

    Kitchen cart with storage shelves and hanging utensils in a home environment, ideal for organizing kitchen space
    Target

    Promising review: "Love my cart. Fits well in my new sunroom and serves as a coffee stand for hubby's morning joe. He did not say if he had any problems with assembly, and he would." —malibugranny

    Price: $245

    15. A metal and natural wood freestanding wardrobe that will have you imagining your life as a shopping haul TikTok star. Or, it could just help you save time each morning as your weekly outfit planner. Either way, this baby is a yes.

    A tidy metal rack with shelves holding folded clothes, bags, and a wicker basket; jackets hang from the rod
    Target

    Promising review: "This shelf has a ton of space and looks nice and organized. It took me less than an hour to assemble and is stable and sturdy, no weird wobbles or leaning. Just make sure to tighten the screws all the way. This made my mornings so much better because everything was right at hand. Love this!" —WickedCuriosity

    Price: $120

    16. A woven and machine-washable shower curtain because while you may be getting clean, those things get DIRTY. Plus, don't we think it's time that your beach theme bathroom got a style glow-up?

    Beige shower curtain with horizontal stripes, hanging in a white-tiled bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this shower curtain — I have a fairly dark bathroom so a lighter curtain really helps to brighten the space. This one is so simple in its pattern, but the small pop of color in the plaid and the elegant overall look are perfect. It did come with a few deep wrinkles from the packaging that it took a steamer to get out (I felt pretty silly steaming a shower curtain!), but that's not a big deal." —EP304

    Price: $23 

    17. A wood-burning fire pit that will make your house *the* place to be for social gatherings — just make sure everyone knows to BYO graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows.

    Two patio chairs with cushions by a fire pit, with a side table and outdoor pillows, suggesting cozy outdoor furnishing options
    Target

    Price: "These are perfect and super easy to move and bring places. Makes cleanup super easy, and they are very affordable!" —Brian

    Price: $50

    18. A framed canvas print of a warm, impressionist landscape for you to take that blank wall you're always staring at and finally transform it into your mini gallery.

    Painting of a serene landscape on a wall above a modern side table with decorative items
    Target

    Promising review: "This matches my apartment perfectly and even looks super realistic with their paint strokes! Super light too, which is great because I didn’t have to use a big nail to hang it in my rental!" —Nat

    Price: $28

    19. A traditional five-shelf bookcase that will take that overflowing TBR pile and turn it into a display of curated novels and interesting knickknacks from your travels (whether that's abroad or just to your favorite thrift store).

    A wooden bookshelf with plants, books, and a basket beside a desk in a home office setup
    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased this bookcase for my office. It took me a couple of hours to put it together, and it is done and sturdy and slowly being filled as I unpack my books. I love the details that make it more upscale." —Perfect for my office

    Price: $180 (available in three colors)

    20. A three-piece patio set so perfect, it's not only a place where you'll have many lively conversations, but is practically a conversation starter in and of itself.

    Patio furniture set with two chairs and a square table, adorned with a plant and table setting, on an outdoor deck
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this to use on my apartment patio, and it's the perfect size. The chairs can be a little tough to maneuver, but they're comfortable enough to sit in for hours, which offsets any minor issues. We've already had multiple large storms this summer, and I haven't seen any rusting so far (FWIW, my patio is partially covered). Really happy with this set!" —Amy

    Price: $385

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.