Politics

No, Being A Woman Is Not A Preexisting Condition In The Republican Health Care Bill

On this week's No One Knows Anything, we talk about James Comey's firing, what's true and false about the Republican health care bill, and why online trolls didn't really mess with the French election.

Posted on
Katherine Miller
Katherine Miller
BuzzFeed News Politics Editor


On this week's podcast, co-hosts Kate Nocera and Charlie Warzel talk about:

  • The obvious story: James Comey’s firing as FBI director
  • What is true and what is false about the Republican health care bill (e.g. Is being a woman a pre-existing condition? (No.))
  • French internet trolls, and how they were unable to really sway much in the French election

Zoe Tillman, who covers legal issues for BuzzFeed News, and Washington editor Sarah Mimms join.

How to listen:

Search for “No One Knows Anything” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more. This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, depending on your mobile device.

Be sure to subscribe to the show so you never miss a new episode!

Katherine Miller is the political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Katherine Miller at katherine.miller@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

