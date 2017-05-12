No, Being A Woman Is Not A Preexisting Condition In The Republican Health Care Bill

Share On more Share On more

On this week's podcast, co-hosts Kate Nocera and Charlie Warzel talk about:

The obvious story: James Comey’s firing as FBI director



What is true and what is false about the Republican health care bill (e.g. Is being a woman a pre-existing condition? (No.))



French internet trolls, and how they were unable to really sway much in the French election



Zoe Tillman, who covers legal issues for BuzzFeed News, and Washington editor Sarah Mimms join.

How to listen:

Search for “No One Knows Anything” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more. This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, depending on your mobile device.



