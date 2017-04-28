How Would A Trade War With Canada Actually Work?
Catch up on some of the week’s top (or weirdest) stories with No One Knows Anything, the BuzzFeed News politics podcast.
On this week’s No One Knows Anything, we talk about the trade disputes between the United States and Canada (they involve bags of milk and softwood lumber), the current North Korea panic, and what the point of the White House correspondents dinner is.
Paul McLeod, who covers Capitol Hill for BuzzFeed News and was formerly a Canadian politics reporter, joins to talk about milk and NAFTA.
- Fyre Festival — organized by Ja Rule and billed as a luxury event — has turned into a total shitshow and people are livid 💸😱
- American Airlines gave workers a raise — to the highest pay in the industry — and Wall Street is furious. The company's stock has been falling since Thursday.
- The new leader of Marine Le Pen's National Front party in France has stepped down amid accusations of Holocaust denial.
- We found an average of about one false statement per day from Trump and his aides throughout the president's first 100 days in office 💯
