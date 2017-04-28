Get Our App!
Politics

How Would A Trade War With Canada Actually Work?

Catch up on some of the week’s top (or weirdest) stories with No One Knows Anything, the BuzzFeed News politics podcast.

Katherine Miller
Katherine Miller
BuzzFeed News Politics Editor

View this image ›

On this week’s No One Knows Anything, we talk about the trade disputes between the United States and Canada (they involve bags of milk and softwood lumber), the current North Korea panic, and what the point of the White House correspondents dinner is.

Paul McLeod, who covers Capitol Hill for BuzzFeed News and was formerly a Canadian politics reporter, joins to talk about milk and NAFTA.

How to listen:

Search for “No One Knows Anything” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more. This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, depending on your mobile device.

Be sure to subscribe to the show so you never miss a new episode!

Katherine Miller is the political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Katherine Miller at katherine.miller@buzzfeed.com.
