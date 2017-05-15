Hillary Clinton Launches New Political Group

Hillary Clinton formally announced a new political group — Onward Together — on Monday, describing in a series of tweets the endeavor, her first since losing the November election.

The group, as reported by BuzzFeed News, will aim to connect established and new activist groups with one another, and to help them fundraise. The name, "Onward Together," is a riff on her campaign's slogan.

On Monday, Clinton described that effort as one to "encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office," while tweeting out the names of several groups that have led anti-Trump or grassroots Democratic efforts this year, like: SwingLeft (which identifies potential districts to turn blue for would-be donors or volunteers), Run for Something, and Color of Change, which does a lot of criminal justice work.

Because the group is structured as a 501c4 nonprofit, it can accept unlimited contributions and is not required to disclose donors.