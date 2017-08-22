 go to content
This Kentucky Town Was Super Ready For The Eclipse

Hopkinsville was in the path of totality and tripled in size overnight.

Posted on
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News

The heat index was over 100 degrees, but the streets of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Monday were filled with visitors as farmers rented out their fields to campers and the town that billed itself as "Eclipseville" went from population 32,000 to an expected 100,000.

The entire eclipse lasted less than 3 minutes, but the town hoped to cash in on the biggest event to happen in the small town in recent memory.

BuzzFeed News sent photographer Roger Kisby there to capture the scene.

Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News


Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News


Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News
Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News

