These Families' Grief At Losing Their Children In A Ferry Accident Leaps Out Of These Pictures

Jun Michael Park / laif / Redux

The Jindo Gymnasium was the emergency shelter for the families of the missing passengers for seven months. Passengers bodies were retrieved one by one, and as time passed the families began congratulating each other when their respective childrens bodies were recovered. One parent described the experience as funerals taking place every 25 minutes, alluding to the magnitude of the disaster. The search mission for missing bodies ended in November, and nine passengers bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the sunken ferry.