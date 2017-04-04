The Photos Coming Out Of Syria After A Suspected Chemical Attack Are Horrifying

An airstrike launched against the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, in a rebel-held area Idlib province, caused the death of scores of Syrians on Tuesday evening, local time. Witnesses on the ground say that the attack bears all the signs of chemical weapons use. At least 67 people, including at least 11 children, were killed in the attack, the Syrian American Medical Society said. US officials have placed the blame for the attack on the shoulders of the President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

While atrocities occur within Syria with a devastating frequency, over the course of the seven-year long civil war, the most recent suspected chemical attack has drawn international attention for its severity. It would be the most people to have been killed by chemicals in Syria since a 2013 gas attack killed more than 1,000 people.



Children get treatment at a hospital after a suspected chemical attack Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10828883

A Syrian medic runs for cover during the air strikes which hit a hospital in Khan Sheikhun Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10828871

Civil defense members try to reduce the effects of chemicals with water Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10828874

A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments Ammar Abdullah / Reuters ID: 10828878

Hide Warning This image is graphic Click to reveal Body of a baby is seen after a suspected chemical attack. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10829145

Hide Warning This image is graphic Click to reveal An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the effects of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, April 4, 2017. Courtesy SAMS ID: 10828888

Hide Warning This image is graphic Click to reveal An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack on Idlib province in Syria, April 4, 2017. Courtesy SAMS ID: 10828890

A child gets treatment at a hospital after the attack Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10828894

Hide Warning This image is graphic Click to reveal Body of a baby is seen after the attack Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10828902





Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10829048

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images ID: 10828908

An unconscious Syrian child is carried into the hospital Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10829053

Ammar Abdullah / Reuters ID: 10828912

A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike Ammar Abdullah / Reuters ID: 10828915



