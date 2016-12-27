Get Our News App
Easy Chicken Fajita Rice Bake
This Makeup Quiz Will Sort You Into A Hogwarts House
21 Hilarious Tweets About Lactose Intolerance That…
8 Hacks To TOTALLY Avoid Saggy Boobs video
Banana Bread Tiramisu
24 Photos Of Carrie Fisher That Will Make You Miss…
People Are Sharing Stories About How Generous…

24 Photos Of Carrie Fisher That Will Make You Miss Her Even More

Fisher, who became a star through her role as Princess Leia, died at 60.

Kate Bubacz
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

View this image ›

2014 David M. Benett / Getty Images

View this image ›

With her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and father Eddie Fisher in 1956. George Rinhart / Getty Images

View this image ›

Reynolds with Fisher in 1972. Dove / Getty Images

View this image ›

1977 Ron Galella / WireImage

View this image ›

With Mark Hamill in 1977. Terry O'neill / Getty Images

View this image ›

Harrison Ford, Fisher, Anthony Daniels, and Peter Mayhew on the set of The Empire Strikes Back. Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

View this image ›

1980 Dave Caulkin / AP

View this image ›

1983 Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

View this image ›

1977 Century Fox / Rex

View this image ›

With Paul Simon, left, and Art Garfunkel in New York in 1980. G. Paul Burnett / AP Photo

View this image ›

With new husband Paul Simon on their wedding night in 1983. David Mcgough / Getty Images

View this image ›

Fisher, her father, and Lauren Hutton in 1988. Images Press / Getty Images

View this image ›

Fisher and Bryan Lourd in 1990. Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

View this image ›

Fisher during a dress rehearsal of her play Wishful Drinking in 2001. Axel Koester / Getty Images

View this image ›

2004 Victor Spinelli / WireImage

View this image ›

As Rosemary on an episode of 30 Rock in 2007. Nbc / Getty Images

View this image ›

During the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr in 2012. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

View this image ›

With Debbie Reynolds in 2015. Vince Bucci / AP

View this image ›

With her daughter, Billie Lourd, in 2015. Jordan Strauss / AP


View this image ›

2007 Al Seib / Los Angeles Times


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Kate Bubacz is a Senior Photo Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
15 Crime Stories From 2016 You Need To Read

by Marisa Carroll

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing