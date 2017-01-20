Get Our News App
Politics

16 Memorable Photos From The Trump Inauguration

The peaceful, and photogenic, transfer of power. All images from Washington, DC, on Jan. 20.

Kate Bubacz
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Alex Wong / Getty Images


Rick Wilking / Reuters

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Patrick Smith / Getty Images


Adrees Latif / Reuters

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Pool / Getty Images


Kate Bubacz is a Senior Photo Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
