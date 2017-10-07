Harvey Weinstein's Leave May Or May Not Be Permanent

Hours after a report in Variety said that Harvey Weinstein would be suspended from the Weinstein Company, the company's board has officially announced his leave on Friday. The move comes in the wake of the New York Times' blockbuster story on Thursday alleging decades of sexual harassment on the film executive's part.

The board also publicly announced Friday it has hired an outside attorney — John Kiernan of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP — to conduct an investigation of the allegations. "We take extremely seriously the accusations published in today's New York Times about our Company’s co-chairman Harvey Weinstein," the statement read in part. "It is essential to our Company’s culture that all women who work for it or have any dealings with it or any of our executives are treated with respect and have no experience of harassment or discrimination." (The full statement is below.)



In the board's statement, Weinstein's leave was framed as an endorsement of his own decision: that he would go on voluntary leave to get therapy and reflect on his past behavior, as he said in his statement Thursday. "I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on," Weinstein wrote in his meandering statement. In it, he also said he would channel his anger toward the NRA and misquoted Jay-Z.

On Friday, the Weinstein board stated: "We strongly endorse Harvey Weinstein’s already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the Company, commencing today. As Harvey has said, it is important for him to get professional help for the problems he has acknowledged. Next steps will depend on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s independent investigation, and Harvey’s own personal decisions."

The Weinstein Company will be run by Bob Weinstein, its co-founder and CEO, and David Glasser, its president and COO. According to Variety, the board is weighing "terminating him with cause."

The New York Times chronicled 30 years of accusations against Weinstein, with many former employees and Ashley Judd going on the record about his alleged inappropriate behavior. Charles Harder, one of Weinstein's lawyers, told BuzzFeed News Thursday that Weinstein is going to sue the New York Times for unspecified damages. The lawsuit has yet to be filed.

A source told BuzzFeed News that another investigative story about Weinstein — this one in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow — has yet to be published, though it has been fact-checked, indicating it will post soon.

Here is the Weinstein Company's full statement: